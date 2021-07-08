HomeSchool with Rachel Gill: Picnics at the Beach—The Essentials

Summer is in full swing, which for many of us means one thing: It’s time to go to the beach. If you want to maximize your hours with feet planted in the sand, you won’t want to forget something very important … food. It sounds like the perfect excuse for picnics at the beach, and who doesn’t love a beach picnic?

If you’re like me, you have grand plans for what to pack to ensure your days at the beach are comfortable and long-lasting, but do you often leave each trip to the beach with a small list of items that you wished you had on hand? I’ve rounded up the essentials for the perfect beach picnic.

If your style leans bohemian, you can join me in my love of this simple beach setup from Erica at HonestlyWTF , who paired the hottest lounge chair of the summer with a gorgeous block print beach umbrella she purchased in India. A quick Etsy search led me to a near identical one!

For those of you as obsessed as everyone else with the cane beach chair, you can find it in this Etsy shop . And how cute is that complete picnic set from Crate & Barrel ? I love that you can use the lid as a tray too.

Rachel Gill is the owner and principal designer at Rachel Gill Design, a boutique full-service interior design studio based in Harford County. Find her on Instagram @rachelgilldesign. Through her client work and private Facebook Group HomeSchool: Design + Renovation, she shares interior design advice and inspired ideas to infuse home living spaces with comfort and personality.