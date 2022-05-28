Early Summer Recipes: Lobster Salad

Summer is easily our favorite time to enjoy seafood. Maybe it’s because we have easy access to the grill. Or it might be because of one simple pleasure: lobster rolls. The recipe for this classic salad comes from chef Cindy Wolf at Foreman Wolf.

Foreman Wolf

Early Summer Lobster Salad

Serves 4 People

Ingredients:

Lobster Meat from a 1lb lobster cull

2 pieces of Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella

4 pieces Proscuitto or Iberico Ham

8 shavings of Parmigiano Reggiano

8 pieces Campari tomato or fresh small red tomato

16 spears Asparagus

1 cup Baby arugula

1 tbsp Fresh Lime juice

Pinch of Saffron

4 tbsp Extra virgin olive oil

Salt and Pepper to taste

Extra olive oil for the plate up

Method:

Cook the lobster about 7 minutes or until just cooked through in boiling water, shock in ice water. Remove all meat from the shell and chill. Slice tail into medallions before plating.

Wash, peel and blanch the asparagus until al dente and chill.

Cut the tomatoes in half, season with salt and pepper and add the olive oil. Steep the saffron in the lime juice for 20 minutes and then add to the tomatoes.

Wash and dry the arugula.

Slice mozzarella in half.

Plate- Lay down 1/2 piece of mozzarella per plate, then garnish it with the tomato mixture. Next place the arugula and Reggiano around the cheese, lay the asparagus and cured meat on the plate.

Garnish with a piece of lobster and claw or knuckle meat.

Season with salt and pepper and drizzle extra virgin olive oil around the plate. This salad is just as good without the cured meat and or the lobster.