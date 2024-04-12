Bookshelf: Multicultural Books

Douglas Beatty and Lori Hench host Baltimore County Public Library’s Book Chat, where they share their favorite titles, talk about new books hitting the shelves and help you discover your next great read. Join them on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live at facebook.com/bcplonline. For these recommendations, Doug picked books about food, while Lori featured fiction.

Doug’s Picks

“Zaytinya: Delicious Mediterranean Dishes from Greece, Turkey, and Lebanon” by José Andrés

Spring and summer are the perfect months for finding fruits and vegetables in season, and if you are looking for new ways to incorporate them into your recipes, “Zaytinya” is the book for you. If you have managed to get to Washington, D.C., you may have had the pleasure of enjoying a variety of small plates at Zaytinya, one of the many restaurants owned by Michelin-starred celebrity chef José Andrés. Andrés has won many awards for both his cooking and humanitarian efforts, including his two appearances on Time’s “100 Most Influential People” list and being recognized as “Humanitarian of the Year” by the James Beard Foundation in 2018. From traditional salads like fattoush (made with cherry tomatoes and cucumber) to a za’atar pide (a Turkish equivalent to a pizza, incorporating cheese, za’atar seasoning and egg) there are a total of 150 fresh and bright recipes that will be fun to make and will be the perfect motivation for a trip to the farmers market.

“Stuzzichini: The Art of the Italian Snack” by Stef Ferrari

The definition of stuzzichini is Italian snacks served with aperitivo drinks before a meal. Aperitivo means “to open” in Italian, and Italians will gather for drinks and plates of nibbles to open their appetites before their big meal. Author Stef Ferrari, food writer, beer sommelier and producer of the Emmy-winning documentary series “The Migrant Kitchen,” helps home cooks navigate the variety of Italian snacks and will help any happy hour become much tastier. The book is divided by type of appetizer, with chapters focusing on items that are crunchy, filled and rolled, fried, sweet and more. The final chapter focuses on cocktails, because you need that beverage to finish it off. Novice cooks will easily whip up bruschettas and crostinis using ingredients like beets, burrata, peaches, figs, cod and fava beans (separately, not together!) and learn to make amazing desserts and drinks like fresh sorbetto or bergamotto negroni. Truly a feast for the senses, “Stuzzichini” is a wonderful addition to any cook’s library.

Lori’s Picks

“The Queen of Sugar Hill” by ReShonda Tate

Eighty-five years ago, “Gone with the Wind” hit the silver screen and later won eight Academy Awards. Best Supporting Actress went to the groundbreaking Hattie McDaniel, the first African American to win an Oscar. “The Queen of Sugar Hill” by ReShonda Tate is a fascinating fictionalized account of McDaniel’s life, relating her tremendous accomplishments despite the obstacles presented by the racist laws and discriminatory practices of the time. The sometimes-controversial McDaniel, quoted as saying “I’d rather play a maid than be one,” was a true rags-to-riches story: Born in poverty to parents who were formerly enslaved, she became a renowned actress and philanthropist, living in a Los Angeles mansion in the Sugar Hill neighborhood. Author Tate, whose meticulous research relied heavily on the contemporary Black press, says, “I hope this book will help readers gain a better understanding of the life of a woman who was just making the best of the hand she had been dealt.”

“Behind You Is the Sea” by Susan Muaddi Darraj

Local author and Palestinian American Susan Muaddi Darraj teaches creative writing at Harford Community College and Johns Hopkins University. Her newest novel, “Behind You Is the Sea,” finds her writing about what she knows: immigrants from Palestine making a life here in Baltimore. She follows the Ammar, Baladi and Salameh families, exploring the clash between the elders’ traditional Palestinian culture and views with the younger generation’s inevitable American attitudes and struggles. Who gets the American dream, whatever that means, and how does happiness factor in? Poignant, harsh and sneakily funny, “Behind You Is the Sea” is a nod to the courage required to act when your back is to the wall. Please join us when Susan Muaddi Darraj discusses her book at our Owings Mills branch, located at 10302 Grand Central Ave., on Wednesday, April 24, at 6:30 p.m.