Blast From the Past: GameOn bar+arcade Brings an ‘80s Experience to the 21st Century

In the mood for retro fun and gaming? That’s what you can expect from GameOn bar+arcade.

Casey Linthicum and her husband Eli Linthicum are co-owners of their three GameOn bar+arcade locations.

In March 2022, the couple opened their first GameOn bar+arcade location in Annapolis. Two months later, they opened their second location in Baltimore. The couple recently opened their third location, in the Merriweather District in Columbia. They plan to continue opening more GameOn locations across Maryland.

Casey and Eli Linthicum both have a lot of experience in the bar and restaurant world. They decided to start GameOn because they wanted to open a space for adults, and arcade games bring people together, offering a more interactive and engaging experience.

Casey Linthicum describes GameOn as an “electrifying space where nostalgia meets nighlife.” GameOn locations have gaffiti-themed decor and offer arcade games and pinball machines.

Casey Linthicum’s favorite arcade game is skeeball, while Eli Linthicum’s favorite is Tapper.

In addition, GameOn holds special events, including an ‘80s/’90s-themed party every quarter. For those interested in throwing their own ‘80/90s party, Cathy Linthicum says that going all out is what makes the party fun. She recommends having an awesome playlist, two signature drinks for the event and an ‘80/’90s dessert. GameOn also offers party packages.

When it comes to food and drinks, GameOn serves bar food, desserts and a large variety of specialty cocktails, local beers, and some wine. They make their own pizzas and sauces for their wings.

On the third floor at GameOn’s Baltimore location is a speakeasy called “Top Shelf.” To visit Top Shelf, players and visitors need to go to the second floor of the bar+arcade and find the phone booth with the hidden staircase. The speakeasy has a completely different cocktail menu, only open on Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m.-midnight.

At the Columbia location, there is a separate tiki bar in the back that has handcrafted tiki cocktails, such as the Zombie and Eli Linthicum’s own version of the “Mai Tai”.

All GameOn locations serve “Cold Ass Beer,” a ledger that Union Brewing makes just for them.

Casey Linthicum shares two GameOn fun retro recipes:

Reboot

This GameOn signature cocktail is made with Lytos vodka, which has electrolytes in it to help you avoid that next-day hangover.

Shot of Lytos vodka

Shot and a half of orange Gatorade

Half a shot of fresh squeezed lemon juice

Sprite

Pour the vodka, Gatorade and lemon juice over crushed ice. Top with sprite, and garnish with an orange wheel.

Oatmeal Creme Pie Cookies

For the cookies:

2 cups rolled oats

2¼ cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

1 cup butter room temp

1 cup pearl brown sugar

½ cup sugar

2 large eggs

¼ cup molasses

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon coconut extract

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Put oats in a food processor and mix until you have powder and some whole oats.

In a large mixing bowl, mix flour with oats, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg together.

In a bowl of stand mixer, beat butter on high for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar and white sugar.

Mix on high until batter becomes light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating just until yolk disappears.

Add molasses and extracts, mix on low. Add ⅓ of the oats mixture to the wet mixture. Mix on low.

When completely mixed, use cookie scoop to measure out on cookie sheet.

Bake for 10-12 minutes.

For the filling (aka buttercream frosting):

½ cup unsalted butter

2½ cups confectioners sugar sifted

2 tablespoons milk

2 teaspoons vanilla

Pinch of salt

To make the filling, using a stand-up mixer, beat butter until creamy on medium speed.

Gradually add half of the confectioners sugar; beat until well mixed.

Add 1 tablespoon of milk; beat until well mixed.

Gradually add the rest of your confectioner sugar; beat until well mixed.

Add vanilla extract, and remaining milk.

Add marshmallow fluff to taste.