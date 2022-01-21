H&S Bakery Shares Renderings for Kneads Bakeshop and Café in Harbor East

If you’ve ever spent a day in Fells Point, you’ve probably smelled the sweet and inviting scent of freshly baked bread wafting through the cobblestone streets.

H&S Bakery has long been a staple of Baltimore. What was once a small retail bakery in the basement of a Baltimore rowhome has grown to the H&S family of bakeries—the largest privately owned family baking company in the country.

With a new partnership with local roaster Aveley Farms Coffee, the company is opening a retail bakeshop and café for the first time.

“Kneads is a true labor of love for my family,” says Kira Paterakis Nissley, communications liaison for the family-owned company in a news release. “We are so excited to take our generations-long passion for the baking business and translate it into an experiential concept which the community can take part in.”

Kneads Bakeshop will open at 506 S. Central Ave. in Harbor East to offer its handcrafted breads and baked goods made from scratch in-house daily. Aveley will be the bakery’s exclusive coffee vendor, supplying its sustainable, direct-trade blends.

Kneads Bakeshop is projected to open this summer.

The 17,000-square-foot space will feature a menu with gourmet sandwiches, pastries and other signature products. Seating will accommodate about 150 guests and include a mezzanine, patio, market area—with space for other local vendors—and space for on-site programming and events.

“Whether gathering with friends, collaborating with co-workers, taking a baking class or showcasing your locally made product in the marketplace, our vision for Kneads has always been in service to our neighborhood, our community and our hometown of Baltimore,” Paterakis Nissley adds.

Kneads’ industrial modern design from local architectural firm CI Design will have whimsical elements such as a rolling pin installation, custom lights resembling baking whisks and a historical timeline dating back to H&S Bakery’s early days in Baltimore.

A vintage H&S Bakery truck recreation will serve as a to-go pickup window in the marketplace, along with a number of other bakery-themed photo-op features.

All these elements will surround the main attraction of the space: a glass-encased 7,400-square-foot commercial-sized bakeshop equipped for custom orders, wholesale and “thousands of pounds of bread per hour.”

H&S Bakery follows a long tradition of artisanal bread baking that dates back to founders Harry Tsakalos and Steve Paterakis in 1943.

Now café guests will be able to observe the baking process or use a flexible “Bakelab” space for additional seating, private events, meeting, baking lessons or other community needs.

For updates on the opening, follow @kneadsbakeshop on Instagram or visit kneadsbakeshop.com.