This Weekend: Fashion show in the Harbor, 5K and Doggie Dash

Sept. 17

FashionEASTa Fashion Show

Enjoy a day full of fashion and entertainment! Located at the Harbor East, The FashionEASTa Fashion Show is from noon to 5 p.m., and will include music, cocktails, snacks and more. At the start of the event, The Royals will be performing live, singing all of your favorite classic and pop hits. On the runway, neighborhood clothing boutiques including Brightside Boutique, Anthropologie and Sassanova will be showcased. All the clothing shown on the runway will be available immediately after the show! Free; VIP options include reserved seating, free parking, a branded tote bag and entrance to the after-party at Maximón. Purchase tickets here .

Sept. 17

Evening Among the Trees

Join Gunpowder Valley Conservatory (GVC) for their annual Evening Among the Trees fundraiser! The event will take place at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Parkville at 5-8 p.m., and will be showcasing the beautiful gardens the church implemented this year. Also celebrated is the 2022 Hero of the Garden, Corey Johns! The event will have live music from Free Range Blue, wine and beer from UNION Craft Brewing and live auctions. Merchandise with GVC’s new logo will be available. Tickets start at $85 and can be purchased here .

Sept. 18

Heads & Tails 5k and Doggie Dash

Join hundreds of runners and dogs at Garrison Forest School in Owings Mills for Head & Tails’ annual 5K and Doggie Dash. The organization supports two important causes, the Baltimore Humane Society and the Greater Baltimore Chamber of Commerce (formerly the Pikesville-Owings Mills Chamber). The 5K run/walk will begin at 8 a.m. and the doggie dash will start at 8:30 am. Contact Kate Pika from the Baltimore Humane Society for more information at [email protected] .

Sept. 18

Trixie & Katya Live!

Calling all drag queen fans! The iconic duo, Trixie and Katya have added dates to their tour, and Baltimore is one of them. At The Lyric on Sunday, the duo will be performing live and giving fans “unparalleled feats of theatrical eroticism and hilarious ingenuity.” The event will kick off at 8 p.m. and continue throughout the night. There is not an age limit, however be aware that performances will include some mature content. Tickets start at $39. Purchase them here .

Sept. 18

2022 Abell Community Street Fair

Celebrating since 1973, join the Abell Community Street Fair for a day full of grassroots traditions and fun! The event kicks off at noon at Peabody Heights Brewery in Baltimore, and runs until 6 p.m. There will be live music, food, and beer provided by the brewery. This is a family-friendly event, and there will be activities for children. A silent auction will also take place. Free. For more information, check out the event Facebook page .

Plan Ahead: Next Thursday

Sept. 22

Dining Out For Life

Moveable Feast will host its 28th annual Dining Out For Life fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 22. The organization’s goal is to raise $105,000 towards its mission to provide medically-tailored meals to those living with severe chronic illness and food insecurity across Maryland. Partners who have donated include Shake Shack, Golden West Cafe, Silver Queen Café and many more. Each partner will have its own fundraising page to help promote raffles, prizes, donations and more. Follow the Moveable Feast Facebook Page and tag #DOFLBmore to spread the word! More information can be found on its website here .