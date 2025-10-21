Halloween, Rocky Horror Picture Show and More This Week in Baltimore October 24-26

This weekend is a great time to get out and explore the Baltimore region. From a Halloween themed tour and the Rocky Horror Picture Show to a spooky movie double feature, here are some of the area’s best happenings!

ArBOOretum

Oct. 24, 5-7:30 p.m.

Cylburn Arboretum | 4915 Greenspring Ave., Baltimore, MD 21209

An annual event at the arboretum with a Halloween theme with moonlit nature walks, trails, and festivities in front of the mansion on the property.

$10 | cylburn.org

The Rocky Horror Picture Show 50th Anniversary

Oct. 24, 26, 7 p.m., 11 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m., 6 p.m. Sunday

M&T Bank Exchange at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center | 401 W Fayette St., Baltimore, MD 21201

This year marks the 50th anniversary screening of the Rocky Horror Picture Show. The event includes a costume contest and a live performance from the local Shadow Cast, who will be re-enacting scenes from the movie while the unedited film plays behind them.

Tickets start at $36 | ticketmaster.com

Ghoulies + Demons (1985) Double Feature Matinee

Oct. 25, noon- 5:30 p.m.

Checkerspot Brewing Co. | 1421 Ridgely St., Baltimore, MD 21230

Checkerspot Brewing Co. is having a Halloween movie double feature by screening “Ghoulies” and “Demons.” The event includes vintage Halloween ad breaks, a video-store pop-up and a vendor market.

$20-70 | vintageviewcinemas.com