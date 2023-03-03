With March comes spring, and there’s much to celebrate including Baltimore’s booming arts and culture scene, shopping and festive events at which to meet and mingle.

Find more news in food, business and lifestyle topics in our February/March digital issue.

Throughout the Month

Omar Ba: Political Animals

The Baltimore Museum of Art welcomed acclaimed Senegalese contemporary artist Omar Ba in late 2022 for his first museum exhibition in the U.S., which is on display through April 2. His blend of African and European cultures and histories explores the corrupting nature of wealth and power and their impact on global communities through the fine detail typically associated with drawing and the scale and grandeur of historical paintings. artbma.org

March 3-5

American Craft Council’s American Craft Made

At American Craft Council’s annual marketplace, find 350 jury-selected contemporary craft artisans at the Baltimore Convention Center, selling creative handmade items including ceramics, glass, jewelry, clothing, furniture and basketry. This event also showcases emerging artists and students. Tickets are $10-15, and free for ages 12 and younger or ACC members.craftcouncil.org/Baltimore

March 4

3rd Annual Shop Small Warehouse Sale

Load up your trunk with new finds for the spring season. Green Spring Station merchants, along with other boutiques including A Style Studio, Pascale Baking Diva, Poppy & Stella, Ruth Shaw and Tuxedo House, will be setting up shop in the courtyard with deals from up to 90% off from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. greenspringstation.com

March 16

Loyola Humanities Symposium

This month’s workshops, colloquia and activities following a theme of estrangement and belonging are capped with a keynote speech by best-selling author Julie Otsuka, who shares her Japanese-American family’s experience in internment camps during World War II, along with discussion about history erasure, especially in regards to immigrants. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. in McGuire Hall, this event is free and open to the public; registration is required at loyola.edu/join-us/humanities-symposium

March 19

Irish Tea with Irish Dance

Enjoy an authentic four-course afternoon tea service with entertainment by the Teelin Irish Dance Company at the Elkridge Furnace Inn from noon to 3 p.m. For more information on the event or dietary needs, contact [email protected] Tickets are $52.50. elkridgefurnaceinn.com/in-house-events

March 24-25

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival

Play games, shop, enjoy a tasting theater or dance your heart out at this returning festival at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. The festival, held at Cow Palace, runs from 6-10 p.m. Friday and from noon to 6 p.m. the following day. Tickets are $39-59.

timonium.beerandbourbon.com

March 24 & 26

La Traviata

“La Traviata” by Giuseppi Verdi is one of the first fully staged professional productions for Opera Baltimore, which last year expanded its offerings beyond concert operas. In the three-act performance at Stephens Hall Theatre at Towson University, courtesan Violetta grapples with love and a life-threatening illness. Tickets are $29.50-106.50. Shows are 7:30 p.m. March 24 and 3 p.m. March 26. operabaltimore.org/ la-traviata.

March 26

Drag Brunch by Brooklyn Heights

Grab your tickets early for Harford County’s drag sensation, featuring singing, dancing, comedy, food and bar specials, and more. Bring your friends and make a memory at The State Theater of Havre De Grace. Special packages included preferred searing and a free bottle of champagne. Show begins at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-150. statetheaterofhdg.com/calendar