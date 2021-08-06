Follow Us
Elevated Kitchen Design Without the Elevated Budget

Rachel Gill

Many of us dream of upgrading at least some part of our homes to make them: a.) look better, b.) be more functional and c.) feel more like us. Most people aren’t made of money, however, and look for the best ways to get the best bang for the buck.

Here at Rachel Gill Design, we’ve done our fair share of gut kitchen renovations, but one of our favorite things to do is make a big impact without investing a ton of money. We recently took a dated ’90s kitchen and turned it into a modern masterpiece without tearing out a single thing, and we have the before-and-after photos to prove it!

Before photos of kitchen | Photo by AJ Anderson

Empty-nester clients in Anne Arundel County were looking to refresh the first floor of their home without undergoing a major renovation. We were able to make this refresh happen with less time and money invested than a traditional kitchen remodel.

New shaker panel doors and drawer front complement a counter-to-ceiling backsplash, new hardware and plumbing fixtures in this kitchen renovation. | Photo by AJ Anderson

Rather than replacing or refacing the cabinets (which can cost upward of $15K, even for a small kitchen), we ordered new shaker panel doors and drawer fronts and had them painted in Benjamin Moore’s ‘Oil Cloth’ Advance Satin Finish. Next, we added a counter-to-ceiling backsplash, new hardware and plumbing fixtures and voila. You’d have to do a double take to know this space was the same kitchen. The clients are over the moon for their new space and even happier that they didn’t have to break the bank to achieve this look.

A hallway leads the eye to the renovated kitchen beyond. | Photo by AJ Anderson

Source List:

  • Unfinished Cabinet Doors: Best Cabinet Doors
  • Cabinet Color: Benjamin Moore ‘Oil Cloth’, Advance Satin Finish
  • Wall Color: Benjamin Moore White Dove, Eggshell Finish
  • Backsplash Tile: Ivy Hill Tile ‘Birmingham’ 3-by-12 in Bianco https://bit.ly/3jxcdLA
  • Flat Roman Shade: The Shade Store
  • Countertop: Existing surface

Photos by AJ Anderson

Rachel Gill is the owner and principal designer at Rachel Gill Design, a boutique full-service interior design studio based in Harford County. Find her on Instagram @rachelgilldesign. Through her client work and private Facebook Group HomeSchool: Design + Renovation, she shares interior design advice and inspired ideas to infuse home living spaces with comfort and personality.

