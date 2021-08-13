Ella Pritsker Couture Launches Signature Performance Line, EPC Style

Have you ever longed for clothing that could be as comfortable as your favorite yoga pants and as stylish as executive couture? Award-winning designer Ella Pritsker turned a desire for more comfortable and stylish daily wear into a new signature performance line called “EPC Style.”

Pritsker has built her brand in the world of elegant clothing ever since she opened her Timonium-based fashion house, Ella Pritsker Couture, in 1997. Known for her custom bridal, executive and special occasion couture, EPC Style will expand Pritsker’s designs into the world of performance wear.

The new product line features exercise skirts, tank tops, pullover and zip-up jackets, blouses and ballerina tops in extra-small, small, medium and large sizes. Each item is made locally and created with REPREVE, a high-quality sustainably produced fabric made with fibers from recycled plastic bottles.

Pritsker first developed the idea for EPC Style during the COVID-19 pandemic. The designer pivoted her operation to making masks for hospital workers and wanted the golf clothing she was wearing to be more comfortable while she worked 18 to 20 hours each day sewing masks.

By combining soft, flexible material with stylish trim and accessories, EPC Style’s apparel is designed to help women go from the golf course or dance studio to a lunch meeting and dinner date.

The new clothing line comes during a key shift in professional attire. After more than a year of working from home in comfortable, casual clothing, employees desire laxer dress codes. The Washington Post reports that some companies are switching to hybrid dressing, “blurring the lines between work attire and leisure wear.”

“EPC Style is more than athleisure. It is everyday style. It is couture. It is fun and fresh, styled and mindful, modern and strong,” said Pritsker in a prepared statement. “Designing this line for the active woman in mind, I wanted to offer beautiful and buttery soft pieces that would enable women to transcend the day . . . this collection is the perfect attire in which women can live, work and play.”

While each style currently comes in only black and white, customers can expect to see rose, purple, gray and mineral red in the upcoming fall collection. The line also features a limited-edition collection of patterned items inspired by a floral abstract oil painting by artist Claire Hardy.

Prices range from $98 to $198 for tops, $498 for jackets and $128 to $198 for bottoms. Customers can find the new line at the Ella Pritsker Couture headquarters in Timonium, as well as the Laurel Lane Shops at Nemacolin and the Nemacolin Golf Shop in Farmington, Pennsylvania.

Ella Pritsker Couture Studio and EPC Style, 20 E. Timonium Road, Suite 312, Timonium; 410-560-3910