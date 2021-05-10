Get Out and About On the Water with These 4 Activities at the Inner Harbor

Now that temperatures are getting warmer and summer is on the horizon, we’re all going to be looking for fun activities that will finally get us out of the house. Luckily, the Inner Harbor offers a range of exploits that can get us outside and active on the water. Explore the following four waterfront activities that you, your friends and family can enjoy together.

Inner Harbor Kayak Tours

Sundays, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Spend a Sunday paddling through the Inner Harbor with a guided kayak tour. Tours depart from the Maryland Science Center Water Taxi landing and take you around the harbor to see attractions such as the Torsk submarine, the USS Constellation and Mr. Trash Wheel. Tickets range from $20 to $30 and include a kayak, paddle and life jacket. Reserve your tour time on waterfrontpartnership.org. Ticket sales close on Saturday at 11 a.m. for the 9 a.m. tour on Sunday and 3 p.m. for the 1 p.m. tour on Sunday.

Kayak Tours, 561 Light St.

Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks Kayak and Canoe Tours

Sunset paddle: Fridays, 6 to 8 p.m.

Sunrise paddle: Saturdays, 6 to 8 a.m.

Start or end your day with a calming sunrise or sunset paddle and watch as the light changes all around you. Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks offers both canoes and kayaks. Paddlers can either take a self-guided tour or a guided trip by Outdoor Rec staff. Sunrise paddle tickets are $20 and sunset paddle tickets are $5. All tours are suitable for experienced paddlers only ages 12 and older.

Sundays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For the less experienced paddlers, the BCRP also offers canoe and kayak self-guided tours, guided tours and lessons on Sunday afternoons. Tours are $20 and are up to all ages.

All tickets can be reserved at bcrp.baltimorecity.gov.

Baltimore Rowing Center at Middle Branch Park, 3301 Waterview Ave.

Pirate Boats

Thursday through Sunday, hours vary

Ahoy, matey! Grab your friends and family and set a course for adventure on the Living Classrooms Foundation’s “Pirate Ships of Baltimore.” These eco-friendly electric boats hold up to six passengers and run on lithium ion battery power fueled by solar energy. The boats are open to ages 2 and older, and everyone is required to wear a life vest. Anyone ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Passengers 17 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult after dark.

Boats are available in half-hour rentals for $25 (four people), $30 (five people) and $35 (six people). Rentals can be made in person.

Located between the World Trade Center and the National Aquarium Pier 3, 301 E. Pratt St.

*Living Classrooms Foundation’s Chessie Dragon paddle boats are temporarily closed as work continues on dock updates. Check livingclassrooms.org for updates.

Baltimore Water Taxi & Harbor Connector

Water Taxi: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Harbor Connector: Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Whether you want a quick way to get to another part of the harbor or cruise around with friends as you enjoy a cold drink, the Water Taxi and Harbor Connector have plenty of options. Patrons can easily check the website for landing dock locations and departure times, then jump on for a short ride to another neighborhood. Tickets are $10 (ages 13 and older), $8 (ages 3-12) and free (ages 2 and younger) and must be purchased in person. Passes range from $64 to $84 and can be purchased at baltimorewatertaxi.com.

For longer experiences or events, the Water Taxi offers private charters that can seat 25, 49 and 100 passengers. Large groups can easily customize their routes to travel to different restaurants and bars or bring their own food and drinks for a night on the water. Book charters at baltimorewatertaxi.com. Prices vary.

Multiple locations