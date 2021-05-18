Explore Art, Sculptures and the Best Photo Spots on the Waterfront

From scenic views and vibrant neighborhoods to locally made art displays, Baltimore’s waterfront has it all. With summer on its way, the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore has officially launched its second walk in “Waterfront Walks,” a series dedicated to getting you out and about exploring the many attractions around the Inner Harbor.

This self-guided tour features 36 of Baltimore’s best sculptures, art and photo spots located around the waterfront promenade in different neighborhoods.

“There is so much to see at the waterfront, and whether you are a first-time visitor or a longtime resident, we think there is something new for everyone to discover on this walk,” says Laurie Schwartz, president of Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, in a recent press release.

Photo ops include Baltimore favorites such as the Broadway Pier in Fells Point, the Walter Sondheim Fountain, Mr. Trash Wheel and the lesser-known Inner Harbor Finger Piers that give visitors an exceptional view of the iconic Domino Sugar sign.

Art lovers can enjoy a range of creations such as the mural by Chilean artists Nelson Rivas (aka Cekis) and the Black Lives Matter Art Installation by Loring Cornish. “Paint Your Rash Field Park: Community Art Project” features 15 banners made by Waterfront Partnership’s marketing manager Kelly Louise Barton and hand painted by Baltimore City youth from learning and recreation centers, community groups and organizations.

The tour also features 15 sculptures, including the Zelda Zen sculpture by Steve Baker, the 9/11 Memorial of Maryland, the Kawasaki Stone Lantern Garden and the Pride of Baltimore Memorial, featuring a raked mask commemorating those lost in the sinking of the “Pride of Baltimore” ship in 1986.

Look for tour maps at waterfrontpartnership.org.