Formstone Castle Collective Welcomes Brood X with Art Project, Cicada Parade-A

Soon, all of Baltimore will be filled with the hum of trillions of cicadas as Brood X re-emerges for the first time in 17 years. To celebrate the great cicada hatching of 2021, Formstone Castle Collective (FSC) is launching Cicada Parade-A, a public art project that will be on display starting in early May and running through the summer.

The project is the most recent creation from Formstone Castle, a team of artists based in Upper Fells Point and led by Michael Bowman. The individuals aim to support local artists and bring together diverse communities to create art for festivals and events.

With the help of a Creativity Grant from the Maryland State Arts Council and donations from sponsors, FSC has created 150 eighteen-inch cast plaster cicada sculptures to be hung in public spots across Baltimore. Local artists have been invited to adopt a cicada and decorate it however they choose.

Although all of their sculptures have been adopted, people are welcome to put their name on a standby list in case FSC finds more sponsors.

You can also find a map of all of the sculptures on the website and go on your own cicada hunt.