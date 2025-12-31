Collages, Football and More This Week in Baltimore Jan. 2-4

This weekend is a great time to get out and explore the Baltimore region. From a holiday music showcase and a community football gathering to collage creation, here are some of the area’s best happenings!

Santa Claus is Comin’: A Motown Christmas Revue

Jan. 2, 7:30 p.m.

Baltimore Center Stage | 700 N. Calvert St., Baltimore, MD 21202

A family-friendly musical celebration featuring classic holiday songs reimagined with the sound of Motown.

$79 | centerstage.org

New Year, New… Collage!

Jan. 3, 1-3:30 p.m.

Manor Mill | 2029 Monkton Road, Monkton, MD 21111

Join Baltimore artist, Ali Solonche from Sky Queen Studio in creating a collage centered around your goals and dreams for 2026.

$65 | calendar.manor-mill.com

Sunday Game Day at Manor Hill Tavern

Jan. 4, 1-10 p.m.

Manor Hill Tavern | 3733 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Manor Hill Tavern is showing NFL football all Sunday for the final week of the regular season, capped off by a win or go home for the Ravens against the Steelers.

Free entry | visithowardcounty.com