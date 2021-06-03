Eddie’s of Roland Park To Receive a Complete Makeover

For 77 years, Eddie’s of Roland Park has been a Baltimore legend with its range of fresh goods, quality customer care, gourmet-to-go department and, of course, its signature crab cakes. Now, the family-owned fine grocer is getting a new look with a complete renovation of its Roland Avenue store.

Design firm Ziger|Snead Architects will head the project, which will involve various partners including Morabito Consultants, Birchfield Jacobs Foodsystems, Flux Studio Ltd. and Lewis Contractors.

“This is incredibly exciting for us,” says Eddie’s vice president Michael Schaffer, the third-generation co-owner, in a recent press release. “It has literally been years in the planning, and my family is grateful to the longtime shoppers and devoted fans who have been cheering on this process with great anticipation.”

The new design will bring an additional 1,000 square feet of retail space and create a more polished feel to the store. Added windows will bring in more natural light, while an exposed wood ceiling and wider aisles will open up the space.

Customers can expect to find upgraded amenities such as LED lights, improved circulation, energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers, automated doors, water fountains and gender-neutral restrooms. Departments such as the deli, bakery, cheese, coffee and gourmet-to-go will be outfitted with new equipment and an expanded salad bar. A centralized wine and spirits department will be added as well.

The store’s façade will also get a makeover and will feature a steel cantilevered canopy above the main entrance to provide space for outdoor seating and events.

The remodel is set to begin in June and will remain open throughout the 15 months of construction. Don’t worry: Customers will still have access to their favorite products and food.

In a recent press release, Eddie’s president and co-owner Nancy Cohen, daughter of the late founder Victor Cohen, says, “This store was destined to be a place for gathering. My father always felt that the key to a successful business was treating your customers like family, making them feel at home. This store is rich with history, and we hope to share some of that story through the interiors, while introducing many new elements to heighten the Eddie’s shopping experience.”