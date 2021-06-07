Meet Your Fitness Goals With Waterfront Wellness

Whether you’re looking for a calming yoga session or a challenging cardio class, the Waterfront Wellness fitness series will help keep you in shape all summer long. Run by Waterfront Partnership and Medifast, these free, outdoor classes kick off on June 5 and run until Sept. 30.

This year, weeknight classes will be available at Harbor Point Central Plaza in addition to their traditional weekend classes at West Shore Park. Sessions are open to all skill levels and range from a full body “bootcamp” workout and dance exercises to Vinyasa yoga and core training.

West Shore Park

Saturday:

8 a.m. – Bootcamp with XPF

9 a.m. – Dance2Fitness with XPF

Sunday:

9 a.m. – Yoga with Bikram Yoga Works

10 a.m. – Low Impact Bootcamp with Fed Hill Fitness

Harbor Point Central Plaza (all classes are at 6 p.m.)

Monday:

Core & Cardio with XPF

Tuesday:

HIIT with My Trainer Guy

Wednesday:

HIIT & Core with Let’s Go Fitness

Thursday:

Yoga with Breathing Dragon Yoga

Waterfront Wellness is also introducing a new incentive program to motivate everyone to step out for some exercise. Prizes are given out based on the number of classes you attend and include a water bottle, Bluetooth speaker, BlendJet2 Personal blender, a $50 gift card to a local gym and entry in a Peloton bike raffle.

Classes will require social distancing and masks must be worn when arriving and leaving. Each session is limited to 50 participants and requires pre-registration at waterfrontwellnessbmore.punchpass.com.