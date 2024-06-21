Functional Yet Elegant

Valeria Coster recently transformed a Reston, Virginia, kitchen from a morning traffic jam into a symphonic and multifunctional space that makes no sacrifices when it comes to elegance and entertainment capability.

Coster, a native Brazilian architect, founded her Baltimore-based business, Valeria Design Studio, in 2012. She developed her eye for art over more than 15 years in the architecture and interior design industries.

Coster’s client needed a functional kitchen for their family of five—including two teenage boys and a pre-teen boy—that would still lend itself to an elegant space to host friends and family.

“We needed to learn the reasons why the kitchen was dysfunctional for this family,” Coster says.

The existing kitchen, while large, wasn’t making the best use of its 670 square feet.

Coster’s design charted the path to creating a working area for the adults and a mix of work and seating areas for the kids.

A Cold Divide

The full-size refrigerator and freezer created a practical division for the space. Coster employed custom-fabricated door panels by Onare to create an inconspicuous, discreet spot to host one of the kitchen’s biggest appliances.

“Most people don’t even realize where the refrigerator and freezer are in the kitchen—they only notice a beautiful custom-made wood panel,” Coster says.

A Working Focus

The 60” Wolf stove is an impressive draw—and it gets the attention it deserves in this elegant workspace. To keep clutter at bay, other small appliances nestle neatly behind the seamless wood panels. Behind the custom panels there’s an under-counter refrigerator and toaster, ready for the kids to make their snacks and breakfasts.