Our homes are personal reflections of our beliefs, values and interests. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, more and more people are rethinking their home design, using furnishings, wall coverings, pillows and paint to express their personalities through their living spaces. Baltimore Style introduces you to the following Baltimore-area design experts dedicated to infusing character, luxury and warmth into the heart of every home.

The first featured designer is a scientist-turned-businesswoman with an eye for classic designs and “functional luxury.”

Stephanie Gamble | Stephanie Gamble Interiors

“Classically chic spaces for modern living” and “functional luxury” are descriptors for Stephanie Gamble’s interior design approach. “We believe there is luxury in functionality. Luxury isn’t always what you see; it’s often in how you live. You should feel a connection to your spaces on a personal, emotional level. We take the time to figure out what makes you happy and design spaces around that. Our designs are rooted in the classics but always with a current, modern twist.”

Gamble’s career path began in science. “I earned a degree in biology and spent time working in research,” she says. “However, I craved a more creative path and made the leap

into interior design in 2003, opening a retail furnishings showroom in the heart of Baltimore. That venture was closely followed by the launch of SGI (Stephanie Gamble Interiors), where I apply my classic, current, comfortable aesthetic to designs for clients’ homes.”

Nearly two decades in, she’s collected a great deal of experience in design and business and brings that knowledge to her clients. “My processes and the service my team and I provide are every bit as distinctive and exceptional as the homes we design.”

Choosing a favorite project is not easy for Gamble. “Every project is special. However, we recently completed an amazing home renovation that transformed a dated kitchen into a modern classic stunner. We included lots of unique features like a plaster range hood, limestone floors and quartzite countertops and backsplash. We also updated several other areas of the home. Utilizing custom cabinetry and brushed gold hardware along with luxurious furnishings helped us modernize this early 2000s home.”

Gamble appreciates that Baltimore presents a great market for design. “There is a plethora of architectural styles,” she says. “We’re able to work in historic homes with an unequaled level of detail in the construction, and we also work closely with clients on new build projects that typically have more of a modern sensibility and layout.”

Diversity in opportunities and willingness to experiment always keeps the work interesting.