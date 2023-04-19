April 20-22

“Wanda’s Visit” at McDaniel College

Catch Christopher Durang’s comedic 30-minute, one-act play, directed by senior theater arts major Shakara Sapp of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, at 7:30 p.m. at the Dorothy Elderdice Studio Theatre in WMC Alumni Hall. The humor follows Jim and Marsha through a marriage slump after 13 years. Free and open to the public. mcdaniel.edu

April 22

Mr. Trash Wheel’s Earth Day Birthday

Celebrate Earth Day with eco-friendly Baltimore personality Mr. Trash Wheel, using solar and hydro power to pull hundreds of tons of trash out of the Inner Harbor annually. For his ninth birthday celebration in Pierce’s Park, enjoy a free gift, birthday dessert, family-friendly party, performances and live pythons and reptiles from EcoAdventures. Tickets are $10-20. healthyharbor.org/earthdaybirthday

April 29

Race for ALS at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore

The Owings Mills–based Brigance Brigade Foundation is hosting its 11th annual 5K and family fun run. Founded by Baltimore Ravens executive O.J. Brigance and his wife, following his diagnosis with ALS in 2007, the nonprofit focuses on direct financial resources for families affected by the muscle-weakening disease. Tickets are $25-57 and include zoo admission. brigancebrigade.org

April 30

2023 Holi Celebration

Celebrate the Hindu cultural “festival of colors” running through bright clouds of colored chalk powder and stay for a dance party at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods. Sign up by April 14 to participate in the 1-mile fun run kickoff for $30. Festival attendance from noon to 4 p.m. is free. Innerarbortrust.org

May 5-6

Flower Mart

Welcome spring with Baltimore’s oldest free public festival, founded in 1911 by the Women’s Civic League. Come for one of the city’s famous lemon sticks, vendors galore and, of course, a multitude of greens and flowers. Free. mountvernonplace.org

May 5-6

Charm City Bluegrass Festival

For its 10th anniversary, the Charm City Bluegrass Festival returns to its roots with UNION Craft Brewing at the UNION Collective in Hampden. A two-day lineup of music indoors and outdoors beginning 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday concludes with a late-night set at the 8 x 10 in Federal Hill. Tickets are $69-99. Unioncraftbrewing.com

May 6-7

Baltimore Open Studio Tour Weekend

Art aficionados can get a rare look at the creative process with an open tour of Baltimore City studios from Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts. See works in progress and meet the artists behind the vision from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. promotionandarts.org

May 6-7

Towsontown Spring Festival

One of the largest festivals on the East Coast is now in its 54th year in the Towson community. Among 300+ vendors throughout Chesapeake, Pennsylvania, Baltimore and Washington avenues is a carnival, beer garden and food trucks. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Free. towsontownfestival.com

May 14

“Gag Me With A Spoon. She’s Dead!”

Take Mom for an all-in-one, three-course dinner, dress-up and sleuthing session at this 1980s-themed murder mystery party at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Columbia. Guests younger than age 21 are welcome. GA tickets are $85-95; eventbrite.com/e/mothers-day-murder-mystery-party-columbia-md-tickets-542886316587

May 21

Arbutus Arts Festival

A 50-year tradition returns to Arbutus. Located in the heart of town, the festival includes handmade arts and crafts, food, local music, a beer garden, classic car show and children’s corner, where you can meet Maple, the African Pygmy Hedgie. Use 5407 East Drive for GPS. Free. Arbutusartsfestival.com