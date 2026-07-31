10 events to check out in Charm City this month

From BTS at M&T Bank Stadium and the Renaissance Festival's 50th season to Defenders' Day at Fort McHenry and the BSO's 110th-anniversary gala, Baltimore's late-summer and early-fall calendar has something for everyone.

Baltimore’s late-summer and early-fall calendar is stacked. From globally famous pop stars filling M&T Bank Stadium to a century-old harborside tradition honoring the birth of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” there’s no shortage of reasons to get out and explore the city over the next two months. Whether you’re into live music, championship-caliber fairground funnel cakes, literary discovery or a little bit of everything, here are 10 can’t-miss events to pencil into your calendar.

Key takeaways

The bigger picture: Baltimore’s late-summer and early-fall calendar is genuinely stacked — with events running from late July through late September that span live music, sports, cultural celebrations, food, literature and the arts, giving families and individuals plenty of reasons to get out and explore the city.

More details: Highlights include BTS at M&T Bank Stadium for two nights in August, the Maryland State Fair across three weekends, the 50th season of the Maryland Renaissance Festival in Crownsville and Defenders’ Day at Fort McHenry commemorating the 1814 battle that inspired “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Why this helps: Several events on this list are free or low cost, including Charm City Live and Defenders’ Day at Fort McHenry — and with events spread across different weekends from late July through late September, families can pick and choose based on their interests and budget rather than feeling like they have to do everything at once.

Check out these upcoming Baltimore events

July 24-Aug. 2

Baltimore Summer Restaurant Week

Kick things off with the 20th anniversary of Baltimore’s favorite culinary tradition. Dozens of restaurants across the city offer exclusive prix-fixe lunch, brunch and dinner menus, making it the perfect excuse to finally try that spot you’ve been eyeing all year.

https://baltimorerestaurantweek.com/

Aug. 10-11

BTS World Tour 2026

Global K-pop superstars BTS touch down at M&T Bank Stadium for two nights, part of their first world tour together since reuniting. Expect the surrounding neighborhoods to be packed with pre-concert parties and ARMY meetups all weekend.

http://baltimore.org/event/bts-world-tour-2026

Aug. 15

Ravens Preseason Home Opener vs. Philadelphia Eagles

New head coach Jesse Minter makes his Baltimore debut as the Ravens open their preseason slate at M&T Bank Stadium. It’s a low-stakes, high-energy way to get your football fix before the regular season kicks off.

http://baltimoreravens.com/schedule

Aug. 27-30; Sept. 3-7; Sept. 10-13

Maryland State Fair

One of Maryland’s great late-summer traditions returns to the Timonium fairgrounds across three big weekends. Rides, livestock shows, fair food, and — in honor of America’s 250th anniversary — a slate of patriotic-themed attractions and a veterans’ showcase.

http://marylandstatefair.com

Aug. 29-Oct. 25

Maryland Renaissance Festival

Just a short drive from Baltimore in Crownsville, the 50th season of this beloved festival transports visitors to the court of King Henry VIII, complete with jousting, artisan crafts and turkey legs galore. It opens Labor Day weekend and runs Saturdays and Sundays through late October.

http://rennfest.com

Sept. 5

Charm City Live

Baltimore’s free, all-day celebration of homegrown music, art and culture returns for its fifth year, now timed to Labor Day weekend. Expect a lineup of local musicians and makers spotlighting the city’s creative economy.

https://www.baltimorecity.gov/mayor/events/charm-city-live

Sept. 11-13

Defenders’ Day at Fort McHenry

Baltimore’s oldest holiday commemorates the 1814 defense of the city that inspired “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The weekend features War of 1812 reenactors, a Fort Avenue parade and the ceremonial evening flag change.

http://nps.gov/fomc/planyourvisit/defenders-day.htm

Sept. 12

South Africa Springboks vs. New Zealand All Blacks

International rugby comes to Baltimore as two of the sport’s most storied national teams face off at M&T Bank Stadium. It’s a rare chance to catch elite rugby without leaving the city.

https://greatest-rivalry.com/

Sept. 19-20

Baltimore Book Festival

Celebrating its 28th year (and freshly relocated dates), this literary weekend takes over the Waverly neighborhood with author talks, panel discussions, book signings and a Saturday morning farmers market.

http://baltimorecity.gov/mayor/events/baltimore-book-festival

Sept. 25-26

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Gala Celebration

The BSO opens its 110th-anniversary season with a two-night gala featuring GRAMMY-winning jazz vocalist Samara Joy, held first at Strathmore and then at the Meyerhoff. It’s a glamorous kickoff to a season themed “Illuminated Through Sound.”

http://bsomusic.org/giving/gala