‘Dashery: The City’s Cafe

Hotel breakfast just got a whole lot more chic. In May, the ’Dashery Café opened on the first floor of Hotel Revival, a JdV by Hyatt hotel in Baltimore.

The cafe’s name, short for “haberdashery,” reflects the culture and accomplishments of the Charm City in fashion, says Donte Johnson, the hotel’s general manager.

Baltimore is at the center of ’Dashery’s mission, especially with its food and drink partnerships. Two Charm City companies, Wight Tea Company and Black Acres Roastery, are providing all your one-stop drinks in the café, from nitro cold brew to brewed loose tea. The local bakery Crust by Mack is serving up pies and other yummy treats, too. Both Crust by Mack and Black Acres are Black-owned companies serving the hotel.

Johnson encourages all Baltimoreans to come to the hotel and visit ’Dashery in person or just hang out. For Johnson and his team, the focus is on celebrating local culture, he says.

“It’s not all about where we can get a nickel and dime out of somebody. It’s about bringing people together,” he says. “We’re truly looking to create a space that continues to act as a hub and a gathering place for Baltimore, not just a business.”