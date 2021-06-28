Accessible Luxury: Magdalena at The Ivy Hotel

Fine dining combines with casual comfort foods at The Ivy Hotel this season. Magdalena, A Maryland Bistro, sits on the hotel’s first floor. Its five unique dining spaces range from a courtyard to bar area and more.

The bistro, located in Mount Vernon, has focused on more “accessible” menu items since its reopening in April, says executive chef Mark Levy.

“With everything changing so dramatically in the past year, we felt a concept that was more current for what was going on would be better for us,” he adds.

Levy points to the soup, salad and sandwich options, which Magdalena hadn’t offered before. Luxury meets casual with dishes such as fresh duck wonton soup or Maryland-inspired specialties such as the jumbo lump crab and English pea salad.

The cocktail menu has been transformed, too. Patrons can indulge in the curated whiskey collection, with spirits from all over the globe, or sample reimagined drinks such as the French 75 with lingonberry preserves.

What hasn’t changed, though, is Magdalena’s charm. Whether you’re in the wine cellar or sitting in the courtyard with a glass of whiskey, you’re bound to have a luxurious yet approachable experience, Levy says.