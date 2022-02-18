When Brickworks established its second U.S.-based design studio last November, Baltimore was a “natural choice,” says Glen-Gery director of marketing Tim Leese. Baltimore offered an opportunity to build on a longstanding customer base across the mid-Atlantic region.

L&L Masonry Supply Center had served the region with the company’s products for more than 70 years. Glen-Gery assumed operations in 2018.

Leese joins Eva Cohen, manager of the Baltimore studio, to share trends they’ve witnessed in the Baltimore market and how homeowners can best use the design studio experience.

First, customers will see about 10 featured designs in the studio, which will rotate out as new products launch and trends evolve. Notable is Glen-Gery’s international collection, with imports from Italy and Spain, and a new metallic series featuring cuprum, platinum and titanium brick coatings.

While choosing from more than 600 brick and stone products could be overwhelming, on-site experts are “downloading what the homeowner wants, what their end goal is and what vision they’re trying to bring to life,” Cohen says.

“The Baltimore market has a heavy play with the classic red-range bricks just because when you think of Baltimore, that’s really what it is,” she says.

One special feature of the studio is brick matching. A homeowner can come in with a piece of an old brick from a building built in the 1700s, and “we’re able to find the closest match so they can keep the historic value of their home,” she adds.

The two encourage homeowners to visit for a consultation no matter the project’s scale.

“When you’re building a home, the exterior is one of the most important decisions you have to make,” Leese says. “It’s not something you want to change every five years like you would the paint or the carpet.”

Cohen says many homeowners are interested in reclaimed styles—new products meant to look historic—and patterns such as herringbone, chevron and neutrals. Beige and cream especially are popular because they are timeless and offer a good base on which to build to create a distinctive style for the home.