American Craft Council’s American Craft Made marketplace, originally scheduled for this February, will now be coming the Baltimore Convention Center from May 20-22. The online marketplace will be available May 16-29 at shop.craftcouncil.org.

The national nonprofit made the decision to postpone its flagship event in light of ongoing challenges and concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While the decision was not easy, we are looking forward to seeing everyone in May when the weather will be warmer and more favorable for travel,” said Keona Tranby, director of marketing and communications for the American Craft Council (ACC), in a news release.

American Craft Made (formerly American Craft Shows) is a celebration of handmade products with a juried selection of more than 350 contemporary craft artists across the country and special events on site.

The artists represent a variety of mediums including ceramics, glass, jewelry, clothing, furniture, and basketry.

Although organizers from the ACC acknowledged it was a difficult decision to postpone, they are looking forward to the potential that comes with spring dates in Charm City.

Follow go.craftcouncil.org/2022Baltimore for updates on the event.

“There is a lot going on in Baltimore the weekend of May 20-22, including Preakness and Orioles games,” Tranby adds. “It will be a fun weekend in Baltimore for visitors to the event.”