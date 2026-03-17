Things To Do In Baltimore This Weekend (3/20-3/22)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore from rock concerts to grand openings.

Friday

On Your Mark, Get Set, LEGO! Workshop

The B&O Railroad Museum is hosting a hands-on engineering workshop for children, using Legos to design and build a car. Event takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Included with Museum Admissions | B&O | Ticketing

Saturday

Mini Maker’s Market-Spring Has Sprung

Hang out at R. House from noon to 6 p.m. to celebrate spring with shopping for handmade gifts and local goodies from local businesses.

FREE | Mini Maker’s Market- Spring Has Sprung | Facebook

Tipsy Scoop Baltimore Grand Opening

Tipsy Scoop, Baltimore’s first ice cream “Barlour” is opening this Saturday at 1 p.m. Enjoy Baltimore flavors like Orange Crush Cream-sicle and enter to winter tickets to a Tipsy Scoop Boozy Ice Cream Sundae class. First 25 people in line will enjoy $1 scoops.

FREE | Tipsy Scoop Baltimore Grand Opening | Facebook