8 Great Orioles Promotions Coming This Season

Baseball season is around the corner, with the home opener at Camden Yards set for March 26 against the Minnesota Twins. The on-field product is always the biggest draw, with folks also loving the general vibe of a ballpark in the spring, summer and fall, not to mention the chance to hang out with other fans.

However, for many, there is one appeal of a ballgame that prevails above all others: giveaways. Major League Teams have theme nights, sponsored events and more where they’ll give out bobbleheads, shirts, hats and just about anything else you can think of.

In the social media era, teams have become even more competitive, as they vie for fan attention with fun and outlandish items. The Orioles have had plenty of good ones over the years: Maryland flag-clad bucket hats, Star Wars bobbleheads and the legendary Hawaiian shirts. This year is no different. Here are eight giveaways to mark on your calendar for the upcoming MLB season.

Kyle Bradish Jersey Hoodie — March 28

March may be the start of baseball season, but it’s not always the warmest month. The O’s have you covered with this hoodie-jersey hybrid featuring number 38, Kyle Bradish. Bradish joined the club in 2022 and will get his big night in late March on a Saturday night. The jersey is orange, and the hoodie underneath is black. The giveaway is available for the first 15,000 fans.

Jackson Holliday and Coconut Bobblehead — April 11

Every Orioles fan knows Jackson Holliday, but how many know about his dog, Coconut? The bobblehead features the former first overall pick Holliday standing in the O’s home whites while he holds up Coconut by her paws as she rocks a matching jersey. These will be popular, so make sure you’re in line early to be one of lucky 15,000 that gets one!

Hockey Jersey — April 25

Baltimore might not have a hockey team, but the Washington Capitals are perhaps the most beloved team in the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area. The Caps unite fans from Charm City and the District who usually find themselves rooting against each other, and the Orioles are celebrating that shared love with a sleek hockey jersey in Orioles colors. The “L” in Orioles is a hockey stick, a nod to the Capitals own jersey wordmark design. There will be 20,000 of these jerseys available.

Tupac Bobblehead — May 8

Most associate Tupac Shakur with Los Angeles, but he actually spent a good portion of his younger years in Baltimore. The Orioles are celebrating the legendary rapper’s tenure in Charm City by giving the first 20,000 fans who enter a bobblehead of him, with Shakur donning his signature bandana, a bat and an O’s jersey.

Denim Crab Cap — May 10

20,000 Fans on May 10 will be able to grab a blue denim cap complete with an orange Orioles wordmark and tiny white crabs stitched all over the hat. It’s a Sunday game, which means it’ll be well attended — if you really want the hat, make sure to get to Camden Yards a little early!

Samuel Basallo Bobblehead — May 23

Basallo is a young catcher who made waves when he debuted late last season. Less than a month after his first big league game, Basallo hit a walk-off home run against the eventual World Series-champion Los Angeles Dodgers, endearing himself to the fanbase. In May, the team will have its first giveaway centered around Basallo, with 15,000 bobbleheads available.

Birdland Hawaiian Shirt — July 24-26

The Birdland Hawaiian shirt is one of the most coveted giveaways each year. In 2026, the Orioles will give them away for a whole weekend! On Friday and Saturday, the team will give out 20,000 shirts a day in adult sizes before pivoting to 5,000 youth sized shirts on Sunday. This is the team’s first time giving away youth sizes, so there will be lots of excitement around the Sunday giveaway! This year’s design is a white shirt with Orioles logos and wordmarks, Old Bay cans, black-eyed Susans, crabs, Baltimore lemon sticks and inflatable pool flamingos.

Hispanic Heritage Jersey — Sept. 18

Late in the season on a Friday night, the Orioles will celebrate Hispanic heritage month with a jersey giveaway versus the Milwaukee Brewers. 15,000 fans will get the jersey on a night where the team also has its “Party at the Yard,” a Friday event with live music and drink specials.