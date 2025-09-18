Fan Appreciation, Oktoberfest and More This Week in Baltimore, Sept. 19–21

This weekend is a great time to get out and explore the Baltimore region. From the Orioles fan appreciation weekend to Oktoberfest and Sunday brunch, here are some of the area’s best happenings!

Baltimore Orioles Fan Appreciation Weekend

Sept. 19 to 21, Friday and Saturday, 7:05 p.m., Sunday, 1:35 p.m.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards | 333 W Camden St., Baltimore, MD 21201

The Orioles are celebrating fans throughout a weekend series against the New York Yankees. The weekend also features Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations.

Tickets start at $37 | mlb.com

OktoBIERfest 2025

Sept. 19 to 21, 11:30 a.m. to midnight

Max’s Taphouse | 737 S. Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231

Max’s Taphouse is serving German-style beers all weekend long in celebration of Oktoberfest. The event is free but attendees must be 21 or older to drink.

Free | maxs.com

Charm City Table Sunday Brunch Buffet With Live Band

Sept. 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Keystone Korner Baltimore | 1350 Lancaster St., Baltimore, MD 21231

An all-you-can-eat Sunday brunch buffet with live music hosted by award-winning content creator Simone Phillips.

Kids: $25 Adults $50 | instantseats.com