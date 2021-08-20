4 Places to Eat Crabs

Explore some of the best places in the Baltimore area to eat crabs.

Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant

With its beach-chic décor and plenty of dining space for lots of crackin’, Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant in Perry Hall offers waterman Anthony Conrad’s best crabs and freshest seafood.

9654 Belair Road, Perry Hall

410-529-3474

3414 Merchant Blvd., Abingdon

443-402-0482

conradscrabs.com

Ocean Pride

This full-service restaurant and raw bar has been in business since 1971 and is a premier destination for Maryland steamed crabs and seafood.

1534 York Road, Lutherville

410-321-7744

oceanprideseafood.com

The Choptank

Calling home to the renovated Broadway Market, The Choptank in historic Fells Point serves up extraordinary Maryland seafood specialties. The Choptank’s signature steamed hard-shell blue crabs feature the establishment’s proprietary seasoning.

1641 Aliceanna St., Baltimore

443-707-3364

thechoptankbaltimore.com

The Crackpot Seafood Restaurant

Opened in 1972, The Crackpot Seafood Restaurant is celebrated for its steamed crabs and its gluten-free crab cakes, which debuted to customers in 2003.

8102 Loch Raven Blvd., Towson

410-828-1095

crackpotcrabs.com