4 Places to Eat Crabs

Explore some of the best places in the Baltimore area to eat crabs.
Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant
With its beach-chic décor and plenty of dining space for lots of crackin’, Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant in Perry Hall offers waterman Anthony Conrad’s best crabs and freshest seafood.
9654 Belair Road, Perry Hall
410-529-3474
3414 Merchant Blvd., Abingdon
443-402-0482
Ocean Pride
This full-service restaurant and raw bar has been in business since 1971 and is a premier destination for Maryland steamed crabs and seafood.
1534 York Road, Lutherville
410-321-7744
oceanprideseafood.com
The Choptank
Calling home to the renovated Broadway Market, The Choptank in historic Fells Point serves up extraordinary Maryland seafood specialties. The Choptank’s signature steamed hard-shell blue crabs feature the establishment’s proprietary seasoning.
1641 Aliceanna St., Baltimore
443-707-3364
thechoptankbaltimore.com
The Crackpot Seafood Restaurant
Opened in 1972, The Crackpot Seafood Restaurant is celebrated for its steamed crabs and its gluten-free crab cakes, which debuted to customers in 2003.
8102 Loch Raven Blvd., Towson
410-828-1095
crackpotcrabs.com