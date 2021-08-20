Get Out: Maryland State Fair, Long’s Park Art Festival

Aug. 26-Sept. 6

Maryland State Fair

The Maryland State Fair returns for its 140th year at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. Enjoy fun rides, delicious food, livestock shows and competitions. Tickets are available at marylandstatefair.com.

Aug. 21

Penguin Coast Yoga

At The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore’s monthly yoga class, you can get your stretches in while hanging out with penguins. The 60-minute class takes participants through a vinyasa-style yoga practice at the zoo’s Penguin Coast. Tickets are $15 (members) and $25 (nonmembers). Ages 15 and older. 8-10 a.m. marylandzoo.org

Aug. 27

Let’s Science Happy Hour

The Maryland Science Center invites guests to a happy hour with a view. Join Dutch Courage, Baltimore’s gin-centric cocktail bar located in Old Goucher, on the building’s rooftop patio for a drink presentation and a tasting of refreshing signature cocktails. Tickets are $20 per guest. 6-8 p.m. mdsci.org

Aug. 28-Oct. 24

Maryland Renaissance Festival

Hail and well met! Transport yourself to a 16th-century English village at this year’s Maryland Renaissance Festival. Enjoy live music and theatrical performances, feast on delicious foods and ales, cheer on your favorite knight at the joust and more. Tickets are available at rennfest.com.

Sept. 3-5

Long’s Park Art Festival

Long’s Park Amphitheater Foundation welcomes back its Art Festival at Long’s Park in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, during Labor Day weekend. The 43rd season will feature more than 200 national artists showcasing work from ceramics and glass to furniture and photography. Tickets are $10 (per day) and $15 (for the weekend) until Aug. 22, then $12 (per day) and $18 (for the weekend) starting Aug. 23. Friday, Sept. 3, and Saturday, Sept. 4, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. longspark.org

Sept. 11

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s Season-Opening Concert

Join world-renowned violinist and conductor Itzhak Perlman as he leads the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in its season-opening concert. Guests will be treated to performances of Bach’s “Violin Concerto No. 2,” Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet Fantasy-Overture” and Ravel’s “Boléro.” 8 p.m. Purchase tickets at bsomusic.org.

Sept. 19

Charm City Run 20-Miler

Whether you’re training for a marathon or are looking for a challenging workout, Charm City Run invites you to join them for the annual 20-mile race. This event will take runners along the Northern Central Railroad Trail outside Freeland and offers a virtual option. The top three male and female finishers will receive cash awards ranging from $50 to $150. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register at charmcityrun.com.

End of August and Throughout September

Apple Picking

What better way to get into the fall spirit than apple picking? Discover five of our favorite local orchards offering an array of delicious apples and plenty of fun fall festivities.