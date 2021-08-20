Fashion: Cottagecore Chic

Like sourdough starters and floral focaccia bread, the cottagecore look took off during quarantine. A back-to-basics approach to life and style—basking in sunlit fields, gardening and tending to cattle—inspired the trend and its eponymous hashtag on social media. With its easygoing vibe, cottagecore is the perfect mix of whimsy in the wild. Try tiered dresses with puffed sleeves and plaid shirts with ruffled necklines for the picturesque prairie outfit. Opt for embroidered lace inset blouses to create a chic yet vintage appeal, or play into the romantic rural feel with patchwork denim and distressed overalls. Complete the look with leather clogs or rain boots and a straw hat.

Local Cottagecore Spotlight

Poppy & Stella opened in Fells Point in 2008. Since its first brick-and-mortar store, the boutique now offers an

e-commerce site, two shopfronts in the downtown location and one in Ellicott City. “Transitioning out of a year of loungewear and staying at home has made all of us want to look cute when re-entering the world, but we want to be comfortable while doing so,” says owner Kelley Heuisler. “The loose silhouettes of cottagecore styles allow for this effortless mix. Our customers are really loving easy, flowy dresses and all of the floral prints.” Visit poppyandstella.com to check out all new arrivals—including apparel, gift boxes and home goods—or pop into one of its stores. Baltimore Style readers like you can use code STYLE15 at checkout for 15% off

your purchase.