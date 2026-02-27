From Sexy to Sober: Five St. Patrick’s Day Events in Baltimore

As the calendar turns from February to March, one of Baltimore’s most favorite holidays gets ready to come into season. St. Patrick’s Day began as a religious holiday in the 1600s, but has evolved over time to become best associated with swaths of people dressed in green drinking together. Some cities’ St. Patrick’s Day festivities are more widely known (think Chicago or Boston) but Charm City knows how to get down, too.

Check out these five events in mid-March if you want to get into the spirit and celebrate the warmer weather and fun with friends!

1. The Heel’d Experience: Magically Delicious Beginners Sexy Heels Class; Friday, March 13 from 8 to 10:30 p.m.

This is a sexy heels class for beginners that will help anyone who attends learn to dance and party in a pair of high heels! The event is at C. Rose’s Event Center Suite and is open to anyone who wants to strut their sexy stuff and have some laughs with friends new and old. There is a $20 entry fee, and those who want more information can contact 443-500-0254.

2. Green with Envy St. Patrick Brunch Party; Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you love St. Patrick’s Day and brunch, this is the event for you! Come to the Lord Baltimore Hotel for a fun day of drinks, music and food. The event is organized by Candice George Signature Events, and is open to anyone 18 years and older. The event costs $65.

3. St. Patrick’s Day Mocktail Class; Monday, March 16 from 6 to 8 p.m.

While many will choose to imbibe on St. Paddy’s Day, the fun isn’t just for those who want to drink the hard stuff. This class at Simple Made Here in Catonsville will teach you some tasty, festive mocktails, including “Reclaiming the Magic,” with flavors of green apple and lime, and “Saved by Lucky Charms,” which has layers of liquids and creates a rainbow. The event costs $49.

4. Shamrocked and Shenanigans St. Patrick’s Day; Tuesday, March 17 at 10 a.m.

If you do want to opt for the aforementioned hard stuff, check this event out. The name says it all, as attendees will begin drinking at bottomless brunch at 10 a.m. and keep it up all day at The Point in Fells. The drinks get more expensive as the day goes on, so get here early and be ready to have some fun!

5. Mint to Be St. Patrick’s Day Singles Happy Hour; Tuesday, March 17 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

For those who are single but want to spend next St. Patrick’s Day as a part of a couple, there is an event at Abbey Burger in Mt. Washington that brings singles together for a fun happy hour. You can register online for $45.