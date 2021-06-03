You Just Gotta Have It: Consignment Shopping

If you’re looking for antiques, collectibles and fine furnishings and decor for your home this summer, find what you seek at the following Baltimore-area consignment shops.

Cornerstone Antiques, Consignments & New Home Furnishings

From quality dining-room tables and bedroom sets to fine china, Cornerstone specializes in premier home furnishings and decor at significantly discounted prices. Its 9,000-square-foot showroom is stocked with traditional and contemporary pieces that are prepped, polished and ready to be taken home. “People come to us for name-brand items such as Stickley furniture, Hinkle chairs, Pottery Barn or Restoration Hardware that are secondhand but look new and have a bargain price,” says owner Ted Drabik, who founded Cornerstone in 1986. Cornerstone buys and

consigns furniture.

Consignment manager Beth Plein will often visit homeowners who are downsizing and identify items that have the most value. With its ever-changing inventory, Drabik updates Cornerstone’s website three to five times a week. “We have plenty of categories so you can easily find what you’re looking for,” he says. “One of our biggest keys is the email ‘Want List.’ You can check a category, and every time something new comes in, you’ll get an email with a photo, measurement and price.” 2175 Greenspring Drive, Lutherville-Timonium. onlycornerstone.com

Consign By Design

Whether you adore funky items or are looking for a unique piece to jazz up your space, put Consign By Design on your list. Customers can expect to find items such as rustic furniture, bar carts, tribal rugs, pottery, original artwork, chandeliers and antique accessories. Owner Donna Peremel, who became the sole owner about three years ago, says that she’s very selective about what she brings in for consignment. “I like unique items that come from people who are world travelers, but I also carry big high-end furniture and mid-century pieces.”

Peremel locates her items from many sources, including local estates, Baltimore-area artists, national companies and countries such as Indonesia and Bali. “Our inventory changes pretty quickly,” she says. “People just love coming in whether it’s to buy or browse. My typical customer will definitely have to spend some more money, but people young and old seem to love it here.”

75 W. Timonium Road, Timonium. consignbydesignhome.com

Vogue Revisited

For more than 20 years, Vogue Revisited has been a staple one-stop shop for high-end women’s clothing, shoes, accessories and more in Roland Park. Its ever-changing array of name-brand items enables customers to find quality apparel at a fraction of the retail cost.

“We have a little bit of everything no matter your size or age,” says owner Chris Anderson. “Women will come in to look for outfits and end up buying the accessories to go with them.” Whether it’s a designer handbag or gently worn dress, the shop makes sure that everything is in good condition and ready to be worn out of the store. 4002 Roland Ave., Baltimore. voguerevisited.com