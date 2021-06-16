Who needs a vacation getaway when you can step outside your back door and enter an elegant backyard retreat? TDH Landscaping of Monkton designed this luxe poolside oasis in Pikesville as an inviting gathering space for backyard entertaining.

The project began in April 2019 and took a little more than a year to complete. Elements of the project focused on landscaping, the pool and cover, hardscapes, water features, exterior lighting, the patio and the outdoor kitchen. Russ Irvin, owner of TDH Landscaping, collaborated with Brian Hartwyck and the homeowners to create the concept and design. “We wanted to make sure that the entire project had continuity of design and materials,” Irvin says.

To execute a project of this scale, Irvin and the TDH Landscaping team worked with a cadre of material and equipment suppliers and services professionals (see “In the Details”). “The clients were very involved in the entire project and were detailed-oriented down to the grout lines on the pool deck,” he says.

“One of the most challenging parts of this project,” Irvin adds, “was that half of the pool was 9 feet above grade. We had to bring in 600 tons of material that had to be compacted for foundation stability. This took some time to ensure that the foundation of the pool was solid.”

More than 3,600 square feet of porcelain tile comprises the patio. A 180-foot-long retaining wall surrounding the pool further stabilizes the pool’s foundation.

The strategic use of accent lighting sets off the waterfall, reflects off the pool waters and provides an outdoor living- room feel that defines the space. This aesthetic is further enhanced by the poolside pergola and outdoor kitchen. Its stonework complements the materials used in the pool’s retaining walls.

More than 150 plants, trees and shrubs surrounding the pool area offer privacy and add living structure to the space.

The elements of fire and water upgrade the leisure experience to one you would expect to see at a luxury resort. Fire bowls and a fire pit add a welcome warmth and illumination to the poolside patio space when the sun goes down.

In the Details

Fencing: Timbertech contemporary railing installed by JP Warren; 325 feet of 4-foot-high two-rail fencing with two 4-foot walk gates and one set of 8-foot double-swing gates with materials from Coastal Aluminum and installation by Fence Masters

Fire pit: Built by TDH Landscaping

Landscape lighting: Installed by TDH Landscaping

Outdoor kitchen and island: Plumbing by J&J Plumbing; electrical work by Southwind Electric; granite from Advanced Granite Solutions; installation of veneered stone and equipment by

TDH Landscaping

Patio and steps: Both built by TDH Landscaping

Pergola: Built by Outdoor Solutions; installed by TDH Landscaping; electrical work by Southwind Electric

Pool: Digging and gunite by Anthony & Sylvan

Pool coping: Concrete caps and installation by TDH Landscaping

Retaining wall: Built by TDH Landscaping; EP Henry segmental wall by Diamond Pro

Spa: Spa veneer stone and caps installed by TDH Landscaping

Stepping stones to pool equipment: Installed by TDH Landscaping

Steps from patio to driveway: Raffinato steps installed by TDH Landscaping

Water and fire features: Build-ins to sides of pool by Anthony & Sylvan; veneered features, fire bowl installation, waterfall and lighting installed by TDH Landscaping