Things to Do This Weekend in Baltimore (May 23-24)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from a Mozart concert to a beer and wine festival at the zoo.
Baltimore Herb Festival
May 23, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | Baltimore, MD
Learn about gardening, cooking and more with herbs at this annual nature and food festival, held at Leakin Park
$8, free for children ages 12 and younger | baltimoreherbfestival.com
Brew at the Zoo
May 23-24, 1-7 p.m. | Baltimore, MD
Held every Memorial Day weekend, this Maryland Zoo event adds alcohol sampling from local vendors, trivia competitions, watermelon-eating contests and more to the typical zoo experience.
$40-$75 | marylandzoo.org/special_events/brew-at-the-zoo
Sundays@3 Presents BSO Winds, Brass & Double Bass Play Mozart
May 24, 3-5 p.m. | Columbia, MD
A classical concert focused on Mozart pieces, performed by 13 members of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at Christ Episcopal Church
$20-$22, free for children ages 18 and younger | sundaysatthree.org