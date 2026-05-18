Things to Do This Weekend in Baltimore (May 23-24)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from a Mozart concert to a beer and wine festival at the zoo.

Baltimore Herb Festival

May 23, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | Baltimore, MD

Learn about gardening, cooking and more with herbs at this annual nature and food festival, held at Leakin Park

$8, free for children ages 12 and younger | baltimoreherbfestival.com

Brew at the Zoo

May 23-24, 1-7 p.m. | Baltimore, MD

Held every Memorial Day weekend, this Maryland Zoo event adds alcohol sampling from local vendors, trivia competitions, watermelon-eating contests and more to the typical zoo experience.

$40-$75 | marylandzoo.org/special_events/brew-at-the-zoo

Sundays@3 Presents BSO Winds, Brass & Double Bass Play Mozart

May 24, 3-5 p.m. | Columbia, MD

A classical concert focused on Mozart pieces, performed by 13 members of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at Christ Episcopal Church

$20-$22, free for children ages 18 and younger | sundaysatthree.org