Commemorate Cinco de Mayo with Cool Cocktails

Although Cinco de Mayo is often mistaken for Mexican Independence Day, it is in fact a celebration commemorating the Mexican victory over French forces during the 1862 Battle of Puebla. Cinco de Mayo offers an excellent opportunity to learn about and celebrate Mexican culture and our country’s longstanding relationship with our neighbors to the south.

These Cinco de Mayo cocktails are a love letter to the quality, freshness and exquisite simplicity we associate with Mexican cuisine.

To celebrate our unique cultural exchange, 21 Seeds Tequila delivers a dynamic offering. Formed in California by a team of three women, 21 Seeds partnered with a woman- owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, to create subtle but substantial infused tequilas. The Cucumber Jalapeño Blanco Tequila marries the gentle heat of jalapeño with the coolness of cucumber to create a beverage that is both sophisticated and approachable.

21 Seeds Margarita

Makes 1 serving

1 ¾ ounces 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeño Blanco Tequila

½ ounce Combier L’Original Liqueur D’Orange

2 ounces freshly squeezed lime juice

1 ounce organic agave syrup

Fresh citrus slices and coarse sea salt, for garnishing (optional)

In an ice-filled cocktail shaker, combine tequila, Combier L’Original Liqueur D’Orange, lime juice and agave syrup. Shake well and strain mixture into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with citrus slices and sea salt if desired.

Variation: Want to brighten up your drink? Add a ¼ ounce float of Giffard Blue Curaçao liqueur for a vibrant burst of color.

Paloma

The history of the Paloma dates back as far as the first Cinco de Mayo. In the United States, the Paloma has taken on a reputation for being decadent and involved. A Mexican Paloma is simple, significant and, above all, refreshing. An easy, breezy springtime drink, this pared-down Paloma is an ideal partner for Milagro Reposado which, with a touch of warmth and remarkably smooth finish, is absolutely unbeatable for its price point.

Makes 1 serving

1 ½ ounces Milagro Reposado

Jarritos grapefruit soda

Coarse sea salt

Add Milagro Reposado to a highball glass filled with ice. Fill glass with Jarritos grapefruit soda. Add a pinch of coarse sea salt. Stir and enjoy.

Vegan Horchata

Although vegan horchata may sound to American drinkers like a new spin on an old classic, it is actually a return to tradition. In American markets, horchata typically contains dairy.

Mexican horchata is customarily made with a rice milk base. Licor 43 has gone a step further with its vegan horchata, taking a cue all the way from Spain. Its horchata is derived from tiger nuts, which create a flavor that is vibrant and distinctive.

Chill Licor 43 vegan horchata in the refrigerator. Shake well and enjoy on the rocks.

Ginny Lawhorn is an award-winning bartender, Baltimore Cocktail Week founder and Friends and Family managing partner.