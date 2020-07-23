Weekend Plans, What to Do July 23-26

Anytime Fun: Local Love

Baltimore Restaurant Week

Starting on Friday and running through Aug. 2, Baltimore Restaurant Week returns! More than ever, it’s important to get out and support your favorite restaurants, the places that add flavor and personality to our city. With pandemic restrictions, there will be no indoor dining this year. However, outdoor dining is happening and so is carryout. We’ve been huge fans of #carryoutwednesday (and truthfully, any day that we #didnotwanttocook), and are eyeing the menus for a perfect picnic in our very own backyard. Find out who’s participating and what they are serving up. baltimorerestaurantweek.com

Shop Small

We were so saddened to read this week that Hampden’s Trohv is closing. It’s no secret that this Baltimore boutique has been one of our favorites over the years and an essential part of our annual holiday gift guide. It has been a place to find gifts both thoughtful and witty. We encourage you to head there this weekend for one last show of support for this Avenue establishment. And then check out some other locals—Charm City Books is open for appointments. Bird in Hand is having a patio sale on Saturday. Green Spring Station is open, and so is Kenilworth. And that’s just a few of the places around town. Shop local: It’s fun and important.

Saturday

Under Armour Sole of the City 10K

This is the last weekend to participate in this annual race. Like everything, it’s a little different this year. However, Charm City Run has got you covered. Check out their web page to find out how it works Runners have until noon on Saturday to get out and get after their best times. There are two price points to participate—$80 premium and $60 without premium. The event benefits Back on My Feet, a national organization that works to end homelessness. Read all the rules and get registered here. Good luck, runners!

Virtual Christmas in July Sing-A-Long

Save the Saturday morning cartoons for next weekend. Today kids can belt out favorite holiday songs in this online event sponsored by the Cockeysville Volunteer Fire Department and The Enchanted Tea Pot tea room. The fa-la-la’s start at 10 a.m. Sign up here to sing along.

Sunday

Brew Thru at the Zoo

The Maryland Zoo’s popular fundraiser has turned into a two-day drive-thru event this weekend. Saturday is sold out, but there are still tickets for Sunday. Tickets for one vehicle cost $65 and include a six-pack of local craft beers, a commemorative glass, an event T-shirt and a reusable zoo bag. Similar to a safari, this event requires brew goers to stay in their cars and travel at slow speeds. Not every animal will be visible by car, but that’s OK: We know there will be plenty of camera-ready critters for us to snap. Take a spin through the zoo, support this local institution and sip a cold one in honor of this creative way to keep a favorite event going. 4-7 p.m. marylandzoo.org