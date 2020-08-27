Weekend Plans, What to do August 27-30

Saturday

DMV Book Crawl

This Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day, a day to celebrate your local indie stores and support such vibrant community centers. Join fellow bibliophiles in a virtual Bookstore Crawl to reconnect with your favorite bookstore and find new stores to engage with. Share your experiences and IBD book buys on social media with the hashtag #BmoreBookstoreDay to be entered into a raffle to win bookish prizes. To get your very own Bookstore Crawl map and find out which local stores are participating, visit dmvbookstoreday.com.

Sunday

Nothing Beets Local

When we think summer, we think farmer’s markets. Take this Sunday to get outside, pick up some fresh produce, and safely support local vendors at the Catonsville Farmer’s Market. Many vendors are now offering online orders so customers can safely stop by and grab their purchases. All customers are asked to mask up, wash their hands before entering, and remain socially distant. The market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and runs until November 22.

Any Day Fun

Maryland State Fair Goes Virtual

The Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society, Inc. has unfortunately had to cancel the 139th Maryland State Fair, but you can still enjoy a collection of events virtually this weekend. From Aug. 27 to Sept. 7, they’ll be livestreaming some of their biggest shows and competitions including the Youth & Open Livestock Shows, the Miss Maryland Agriculture Competition, the Maryland State Fair Youth Livestock Sale and the Undeniably Dairy Celebrity Milkshake Competition. Fun agricultural education activities are also available online, and the Fair is encouraging everyone to bust out their cameras and submit family photos and videos for their “Fair Family of the Day.” One lucky family will be chosen each day to win a Family Four Pack of Admission Tickets to the 2021 Maryland State Fair. Check out their Facebook page for each day’s theme by clicking here. For more information and a schedule of the virtual events, visit their website at marylandstatefair.com.

Dine and Donate

For over 20 years local restaurants have contributed a portion of their proceeds to Moveable Feast’s Dining Out for Life annual fundraising event. Now, because restaurants have taken such a major hit this year, Moveable Feast is encouraging everyone to support their restaurant partners by either dining out or getting food to go. From now until Sept. 27, Moveable Feast will be livestreaming entertainment Thursday nights so you can grab a meal and watch from your couch. This year’s fundraising goal is $100,000 so don’t forget to donate. To donate, check out their restaurant partners, or find out about their livestreaming schedule, click here.

Looking Towards the Future

It may not be possible to visit your local museums, but you can still get your dose of art through the Baltimore Museum of Art Salon. This year, patrons can virtually tour The Necessity of Tomorrow(s) series, featuring digital exhibitions curated by Baltimore-based galleries and collectives. This series imagines futures that embrace social justice, equity, and creative practice. Check out these masterful exhibits from the comfort of your own home and donate if you can. For more information, visit the BMA Salon page here.