Weekend Plans, What to do August 20-23

Any-Day Fun

A Free Film Everyday

Throughout the month of August, The Parkway Theatre is releasing a new short film on their website every single day for Parkway Movie Club members for free. Each film is available for only 24 hours, and is uploaded to the site every day at midnight. For movie lovers who aren’t already part of the Movie Club, if you join before the end of the summer, you will get one free movie credit for when the Parkway reopens. Check out the Parkway website for more information.

Friday

Artscape Visual Artist Market

While Artscape was cancelled in light of COVID-19, you can still participate in the beloved festival with Artscape’s Visual Artist Market. The “digital storefront” will highlight 75 different artists, musicians, and craft makers of different artistic backgrounds to promote, sell, and display their work. For more information on the market, as well as a link to the online market, visit the Artscape website.

Superheros at the Drive-In

Are you a self-proclaimed Marvel fanatic? Do you know everything there is to know about the Marvel movies and comics? Head over to Horizon Cinemas in Fallston to see the movie “The Avengers” from the comforts of your car. The movie will begin just after sunset at 7:45 p.m. and tickets start at $25 per car. For drive-in rules, as well as to purchase tickets, go to the Horizon Cinemas Fallston website for more information. 7:30- 11 p.m.

Saturday

Clarksville Sunflower Festival

Looking for that perfect summer Instagram post in a field of sunflowers? Mary Land’s Farm has you covered. Last Saturday marked the start of the Clarksville Sunflower Festival, a week-long festival full of flowers, food trucks, live music, and crafts for the kids. The festival features a 5-acre field full of 23 different types of sunflowers that you can either snap a quick pic with, or even choose some to bring home! Tickets can be purchased online, and start at $10 for a small group. 9 a.m-4 p.m.

Market Day

In the market to expand your world cuisine knowledge? Join Creative Alliance for “Tianquiztli,” a Latin American-themed market dedicated to exploring recipes involving corn! At the festival, you will be able to sample some tasty foods from El Taquito Mexicano, talk to members of the Creative Alliance Artesanas, explore the artistic work of Afro-Cuban artist Seshat’s Brush, and buy crafts from local vendors. Masks must be worn at all times. The outdoor market is free to all. Noon-3 p.m.

Sunday

Yoga @ the B&O

After a stressful week, treat yourself to some relaxation and well deserved me time. Join Colleen Broersma from The Soul Nourish for community yoga at the B&O Outdoor Pavillion. Designed for first-timers all the way to yoga enthusiasts, the yoga flow will include traditional concepts such as “asana” (flowing through yoga poses) and “prana” (breath) to help ease stress and create a sense of balance. The B&O is encouraging those interested to bring their own mat, towel, and water