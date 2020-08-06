Weekend Plans August 6-9

Thursday

#TakeoutThursday

Moveable Feast’s annual Dining Out for Life fundraiser is happening between now and Sept. 17. We love this annual event, because it gave us a great excuse not to cook—we had to go out to eat at one of the participating restaurants to support this great cause! In case you don’t know, Moveable Feast provides meals to people with cancer, HIV and other illnesses. This year, because of the pandemic, diners are asked to donate here and then support Moveable Feast’s restaurant partners by ordering takeout on a Thursday between now and Sept. 17. Organizers even offer step-by-step instructions for hosting a virtual dinner party. To get you fully into the #TakeoutThursday spirit, Moveable Feast will livestream entertainment every Thursday night. Tonight, The Befuddlers, an acoustic band, performs from 7-8 p.m. For a complete list of participating #TakeoutThursday partners, click here.

Saturday

Market Days

Recently we shared the weekend farmers’ markets open for family-friendly fun and delicious weekly offerings. This weekend also brings Tianquiztli, a Latin American-inspired market that will be held Saturday, from noon to 3 p.m. across from the Creative Alliance in Highlandtown. The theme is corn or maiz, a staple food in Latin American culture and one in season for us now. Come out for tasty food, live music and more. Look for taco favorite Cocina Luchadores, the Creative Alliance’s creative group of women, Artesansas, artist Jess Di Santi and musicians David Vass and Jorge Gutierrez. Social distancing and masks will be required. creativealliance.org

Saturday – Sunday

Step out to Workout

It’s time to bust out our sneakers and yoga mats, Waterfront Partnership and Medifast have launched their annual collaborative Waterfront Wellness series. Now until October 13th, this program is offering free outdoor fitness classes every Saturday through Tuesday at West Shore Park. Every class will follow strict social distancing protocols and range from all level yoga to line dancing to intense full body workouts. “In this current climate, we think the Waterfront Wellness program carries even more meaning now as a free and accessible way for the Baltimore community to care for their health and wellness,” says Laurie Schwartz, president of Waterfront Partnership. After months of being stuck at home, this is the perfect opportunity to get outside, get the blood pumping, and work off that COVID stress. Register online and check out their 2020 class schedule and COVID-19 safety measures on their website here.

Any Day Fun

Outdoor Exhibits

The Baltimore Museum of Art is now offering new outdoor experiences so Baltimoreans can still enjoy and learn about art while staying safe. Tuesdays through Sundays visitors can stop at the Latrobe Spring House to watch Kota Ezawa’s short but compelling video, National Anthem. This animated film is described as a “meditation on patriotism and protest” and was inspired by Colin Kaepernick and other football players who have protested police brutality and racism by taking a knee during the national anthem. Visitors can also use the museum’s new Go Mobile app to take an audio tour through The Sculpture Gardens. Featured in the tour are works by Kota Ezawa, Bruce Nauman, Louise Nevelson, and Isamu Noguchi. Patrons can access the Go Mobile tours at artbma.org/gomobile. As an added bonus, can also enjoy gourmet hot dogs and snow comes from the Snow Cone Sisters snack kiosk from Gertrude’s Chesapeak Kitchen by August 15th. For more information visit their website at artbma.org.

Fly-By Fun

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is putting together the third Breeding Bird Atlas of Maryland and the District of Columbia. This five-year project documents birds in the area and organizers are looking for volunteers who can tell them about the birds they see in their everyday lives. If you find a nest, you can contribute to the project, they tell us. This is ideal for parents, with natural tagalong possibilities for the budding naturalists in their home. Learn more about the effort here.