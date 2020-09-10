Weekend Plans, What to do Sept 10-13

Thursday-Friday

The (Air) Show Must Go On

Don’t miss the last two days of this year’s annual Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show Baltimore. Because of COVID-19, the annual Fleet, Flights and Festival has been moved completely virtual so that you can enjoy the events while staying safe at home. Tune in Sept. 10-11 for exciting programming, including a virtual concert by the U.S. Navy Band, live Q&A’s, virtual ship tours and the Blue Angels Fly Over Montage. For more information, visit their website here.

Saturday

Pop-Up Mini Market

Support Baltimore-based independent businesses and craft makers at The Garage Sale, R. House’s outdoor curated market in Remington. Patrons can browse unique goods, including jewelry, crafts, body products, candles, ceramics, textiles and home décor, all created locally. This Saturday’s featured vendors are A Day N June, One Pony Paper, Maddie B. Kids, OPL Accessories and Tamshandcrafts. And don’t forget to register for their monthly giveaway for your chance to win prizes from vendor sponsors. Winners will be selected October 2, 2020, to register click here. The market is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and masks are required at all times. For more information on the market’s COVID-19 guidelines and pre-ordering, visit their website here.

Sunday

Crafters Gonna Craft

Looking for some creative family activities? Check out the Baltimore Museum of Art’s Free Family Sundays at Home activities. These downloadable worksheets take you step by step through a fun, easy art project with materials that can be found around your home. Get the family together and make your own kaleidoscopes, mix up salt dough, try your hand at creative writing or learn some yoga poses. And check back each week to see what new activity has been released. To explore the different activities and download the worksheets, visit their website here.

Any Day Fun

Step Out For Our Four-Legged Friends

Support the Maryland SPCA by participating in their Festival for the Animals, a virtual 5k event running from Sept. 9-26. Participants are asked to take 3,000 steps a day, which represents every pet adopted annually. The goal for the event is to walk 650 miles altogether, with each mile unlocking $100 in donations from sponsors for a grand total of $65,000. So grab a leash or a ball and get those steps in with your furry friend. Don’t forget to take some fun pics for the Festival Tails photo contest on Facebook. To sign up or donate, click here.

Art Jewelry Gallery

Explore the world of contemporary jewelry at the Baltimore Jewelry Center’s pop-up exhibition, Jewelry Edition. This traveling retail exhibition supports up-and-coming jewelry artists and promotes the work behind the growing contemporary jewelry field. Support eight local artists and find stunning, unique pieces. An opening reception will be held Sept. 11 from 6-9 p.m. both in person and virtually, and the exhibition will run until Oct. 17. For more information, visit the Baltimore Jewelry Center’s website, here.