Things to Do This Weekend in Baltimore (Aug. 7-9)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from an icon’s final concert to a spicy food festival.

Barry Manilow: The Last Baltimore Concert

Aug. 7, 7 p.m. | Baltimore, MD

Don’t miss legendary singer-songwriter Barry Manilow’s final concert in Baltimore at CFG Bank Arena, following the release of his first album solely comprised of original music in 15 years.

$48+ | cfgbankarena.com/event/manilow-the-last-baltimore-concert

Third Annual Charm City Heat Fest

Aug. 8, noon-9 p.m. | Baltimore, MD

Things are heating up in Baltimore as this spicy food festival returns to Mobtown Brewing for its third year. Attendees can sample hot sauce and dishes from local restaurants, enjoy live entertainment or challenge themselves in the “Can You Take the Heat?” chili pepper eating contest.

Free | tinyurl.com/CCHeatFest

Dog Days of Summer Band Showcase

Aug. 8-9, 3-6:30 p.m. | Cockeysville, MD

Discover your new favorite local band at this showcase of student bands from Stages Music Arts! This event also features refreshments, outdoor patio games and more.

$7.18 | stagesmusicarts.com