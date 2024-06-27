Summer Festivals in Baltimore Abound

The weather’s nice and school’s out, so summer is the perfect time for community festivals.

County fairs are always popular, but there are plenty of festivals focused on more specific subjects to be found. From music festivals to food festivals, to even festivals that focus on one specific ingredient, these community events offer ample opportunity to browse local vendors, try new foods and participate in fun activities.

Here are a couple of the festivals occurring in the Baltimore area in July and August.

8th Annual Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival

July 4, 1-10 p.m.

Middle Branch Park | 3301 Waterview Ave., Baltimore, MD 21230

For the past eight years, the Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival has been filling the shore of the Patapsco River with live music and art. The festival also plays a key role in supporting independent musicians from the Cherry Hill area through the Cherry Hill Arts & Music Festival Academy program. This year’s performers include Sister Carol, N’Dea Davenport, Mighty Mark & Friends and Orquesta Nfuzion.

cherryhillfest.com

T.A.A. Indie Fest ‘24

July 6-7, noon-7 p.m.

Motor House Baltimore | 120 W North Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201

Over the course of a weekend, Tony Aye Artistry will be hosting a festival focusing on regional and local musical talent. Walk the Blue Carpet, enjoy performances by up-and-coming artists and treat yourself to local vendors and food at this weekend of fun.

tonyayeartistry.org

#FYBRFestival: For the Love of Art, Music & Spoken Word

July 13, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Wonderground Park | 409 E. Lanvale St. Baltimore, MD 21202

If you want more than just music from a local arts festival, #FYBRFestival has you covered. In addition to live music, the festival also incorporates on-site art exhibitions and spoken-word performances.

eventbrite.com/e/fybrfestival-for-the-love-of-art-music-spoken-word-tickets-887774827407

Christmas in July at the Howard County Fairgrounds

July 20-21, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Howard County Fairgrounds | 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship, MD 21794

Already thinking about Christmas gifts and decorations? Or just want a way to forget about the summer heat for a day? This two-day festival celebrates all things Christmas with over 100 local vendors, Christmas crafts and music. Santa will also be there for parents who want pictures of their kids with Jolly Old Saint Nick.

howardcountyfairmd.com/event/christmas-in-july/

Artscape 2024

Aug. 2-4

West Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201

One of the country’s largest free arts festivals, Artscape has been giving artists a platform for 40 years. Attractions include an improv comedy show, a short film festival from Maryland-based filmmakers, a fashion show and performing arts pop-ups.

artscape.org

Taste of Northwest Festival 2024

Aug. 18, 3-7 p.m.

Pikesville Armory | 610 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208

This annual free festival celebrates all that Northwest Baltimore has to offer. Enjoy local food, crafts, live music and giveaways of community resources and school supplies for those in need. Bring your own chairs.

northwestbaltimore.org