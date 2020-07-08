One for the Road: Where to Get To-Go Cocktails

By Katie Beecher





We may not be hanging out in our favorite bars right now, but establishments all over Baltimore are still ready to pour us a tall one. To go, that is. As creative as Charm City’s cocktail menus are these solutions that provide us with those refreshing, summer drinks we’ve been craving.

Here’s a list of grab-and-go bars that have joined in the new cocktail to-go trend.

Dutch Courage

Summer is the perfect time to try out Dutch Courage’s take-away sour cocktails, made with fresh juices and full of playful flavors. Not a sour person? You also can choose from a variety of boozy cocktails, beers and wines. Check out their newly opened outdoor space, or stop by the shop to pick up a bottled cocktail to take home. Drinks can be viewed in the shop or on the website, and all bottles have custom labels detailing the ingredients and amount of servings in each. Cocktail prices start at $10. Call or go in to order.

For the dedicated cocktail enthusiasts, Dutch Courage offers a subscription program that allows members to choose between two different cocktails, all first creations, and take them home in a 16-ounce reusable bottle. Minimum subscription is for three months at $65 a month. dutchcouragebar.com.

Mix up this cocktail from Style’s beverage writer, Ginny Lawhorn.

Wicked Sisters

Of course, it needs to be said that this restaurant has some wicked good drinks. The Sisters offer a to-go cocktail menu, featuring orange and grapefruit crushes made with freshly squeezed juice. There’s also the Piggybacker, a manhattan with Whistle Piggyback six-year rye, and the Hampden Rum Punch, a rum punch spin-off made with Bacardi rum, apple, pineapple and cranberry. Drinks can be ordered in either a two-person or four-person serving bottle. They’re perfect to take home for yourself or share with friends and family.

Interested in making the cocktail yourself, but don’t know how to get started? Wicked Sisters also offers new bundle kits that come with all the ingredients to make drinks right in your kitchen. Stir up a Moscow Mule, or mix up a Bloody Mary or Mimosa for an at-home brunch.

Cocktail prices start at $12. wickedsistershampden.com

La Cuchara

Creating drinks that travel well can be tricky, but La Cuchara found a surprising solution through the use of vacuum bags. Aside from their bottled Lemon Cherry Crush drink, La Cuchara’s to-go cocktails are prepared, measured, then sealed with a vacuum sealer to create a pouch that’s perfect for travel.

“It’s nice to be able to provide this for guests who can’t come sit at the bar. It also reminds them of us and lets them know we miss them,” says co-owner Jake Lefenfeld.

Enjoy a high quality red or white Sangria, a Red Pepper Margarita made with fresh red pepper juice, or a classic Gin and Tonic right at home. Prices start at $7.Curbside pickup and delivery options are available. lacucharamarketplace.com

Here are a few more bars with take-away options: