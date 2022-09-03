This Weekend: Explore Sondheim art finalists, Ladew butterflies

Looking for plans this weekend? Here’s a small taste of what’s happening in Baltimore on the first weekend in September. For more events throughout the three-day weekend, visit our events calendar at baltimorestyle.com/calendar.

Check back during the week for group events, concerts, talks, exhibits, festivals and virtual opportunities. Events are added daily.

Now – Sept. 18

Sondheim Finalists’ Exhibit

The work of Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize finalists Maren Henson, Megan Koeppel and James Williams II is on display at the Walters Art Museum through Sept. 18. The 17th-annual juried competition garnered a prize of $30,000 for the winner, thanks to support from M&T Bank and the Maryland State Arts Council. Find out which finalist was awarded the top honor and celebrate all three talented artists at this free exhibit. thewalters.org/exhibitions/sondheim-2022

Sept. 3 – November

Baltimore by Baltimore

Enjoy Baltimore’s monthly free music and maker festival as it takes over the Inner Harbor Amphitheater this Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. At “Baltimore by Baltimore,” you’ll be able to see and listen to some of the best of Baltimore’s homegrown talents and partake in family-friendly activities, local foods, and of course, performances! September’s lineup of 18 performers is produced by Media Rhythm Institute. There will be 10 local makers/vendors on site. waterfrontpartnership.org/enjoy/baltimore-by-baltimore

Now – Oct. 3

Ladew’s Native Butterfly House

Ladew’s Butterfly House is open through early October (weather permitting) and is free with general admission. Timed tickets are required, and include a 20-minute docent-guided tour. Learn about how you can help butterflies and attract them to your own yard, and witness the amazing transformative process butterflies go through firsthand. The Butterfly House is home to more than 20 species of native butterflies, moths and caterpillars. ladewgardens.com/Visit-Ladew/Butterfly-House