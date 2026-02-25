Things To Do This Weekend In Baltimore

Baltimore always has a lot to offer, and this weekend is a great weekend to explore everything from live performances to CIAA weekend celebrations. Here are some of the area’s best happenings!

Friday & Saturday

Hoops & Happenings

Enjoy CIAA weekend at the newly remodeled Lexington Market with food, cocktails, a live DJ shopping, and more! Event starts on Friday at noon.

FREE | CIAA Lexington Market Hoops & Happenings Tickets, Friday, Feb 27 from 12 pm to 8 pm | Eventbrite

Saturday

Secret Garden Student Showcase and Children’s workshop

In The Dark Circus Arts Performance school is showcasing their students’ talents this weekend with a performance of Secret Garden, inspired by nature and whimsy. At 3 p.m. enjoy the show followed by a children’s circus workshop, where children will be able to play in the “secret garden.” If you are looking for a later showing, enjoy the performance again at 6 p.m.

$32 for children, $12.50 for adults | Shows — In the Dark Circus Arts

Sunday

Guinness St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations

Sunday marks the start of the Guinness Open Gate Brewery’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration. From live entertainment and holiday merch to beer specials and trivia nights. March 1 through March 17.

Prices vary | Brewery Events Calendar | Guinness Open Gate Brewery | Baltimore, MD