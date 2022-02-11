Then and Now: St. Paul’s School for Boys

St. Paul’s School for Boys

Brooklandwood, or Brookland Wood, was a historic home in the Brooklandville community of Baltimore County. It was built during the mid-1790s on land purchased by Charles Carroll of Carrollton, a delegate to the Continental Congress in 1776 and a signer of the Declaration of Independence. Brooklandwood became the country home of Carroll’s daughter, Mary Carroll Caton, and her husband Richard Caton. The estate was later owned by prominent banker George Brown, of Alexander Brown & Sons, and then Isaac Emerson, the inventor of Bromo-Seltzer. In 1952, the property was developed for the St. Paul’s School for Boys.

