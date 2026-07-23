Ten Trivia Nights Worth Trying in Baltimore

Who doesn’t love trivia? All right, plenty of people. But if you’re the type who loves to get a group of friends together, meet at a bar, share food and drinks and test your general knowledge, there are plenty of options in Baltimore. This list of ten trivia nights covers different parts of the Baltimore area, so no matter where you live, you should be able to find a spot that suits you and your team!

1) Tuesday Night Trivia; Wicked Sisters; Hampden

Search around the web or ask around town — either way it’s hard to find a more beloved local trivia night than this one. There’s always a good selection of teams, with registration being sometimes cut off because of the number of trivia-goers. Bring you’re A game!

2) Tuesday Trivia with Mark; Alexander’s Tavern; Fells Point

This is an independent trivia night, although it’s in partnership with Walsh Trivia, which also puts on the Tuesday night event at Wicked Sisters. Host Mark Miazga is the former Trivia Director for Stonewall Sports Baltimore, and he always brings some good questions! The Facebook page may say the event is on Wednesdays, but it’s actually on Tuesdays now!

3) Themed Trivia; Delia Foley’s Pub; Federal Hill

Held every other Wednesday, Delia Foley’s trivia is a great time for those who love themed nights. Past themes include “Heated Rivalry,” “SpongeBob,” the Orioles and “The Wire.” With just two trivia nights a month, make sure you mark this on your calendar ahead of time so you don’t miss it!

4) BrainTease Trivia; Hull Street Blues Cafe; Locust Point

Hull Street Blues is a great spot in Locust Point with a fun trivia night held each week on Wednesday. BrainTease hosts a number of trivia nights and events in the area, so it has it down to a science.

5) Weekly Team Trivia; Nepenthe Brewing Co.; Hampden

Also on Wednesdays is trivia at Nepenthe. The hook here is the prizes — there’s no gift card with a waiting period or time limit, you win beer and/or cash. What’s better than that? Nepenthe has some pretty cool beers, too, so even if you lose you can try some fun drinks and have a good time.

6) Trivia Night and Karaoke; Ottobar; Remington

What’s better than trivia? Trivia and karaoke! Come to the legendary Ottobar on Wednesdays for a great combo event that will have you flexing your brain and your vocal cords.

7) Charm City Entertainment Trivia; The Owl Bar; Mount Vernon

The Owl Bar is located in the historic Belvedere Hotel, has wonderful vibes and good food. Trivia is on Wednesdays and is hosted by Charm City Entertainment. Stats are kept on Charm City Entertainment’s website too, so the bragging rights are eternal!

8) Greg’s Shitty Trivia; Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar; Parkville

If you’ve ever played trivia around the Baltimore area, you probably know Greg’s Shitty Trivia. It hosts a number of weekly events, but we chose this one on Thursdays at Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar in Parkville because Pappas has been around since the early 1970s and it’s a good spot for food and beverages while you play!

9) Jeopardy!-Style Trivia; The Brass Tap; Station North

On Thursdays at The Brass Tap, you don’t just get to play trivia: you get to play it “Jeopardy!” style. You may not have the chops to be cast on the long-running TV show, but at The Brass Tap, you can pretend you do! Located right in the heart of Baltimore, Station North is relatively easy to get to, which makes this a good spot regardless of where you are in the area.

10) Charm City Entertainment Trivia Night; Max’s Taphouse; Fell’s Point

On Thursdays, Max’s Taphouse hosts an awesome trivia night that is free to play and hands out awards to not one, not two, but three teams! Even if you aim for first but land the bronze medal, you can still go home happy — that’s pretty sweet.

Did we miss one? Have you had fun at any of these ten, or another trivia night in Charm City? Let us know!