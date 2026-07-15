Five Great Local Spots for Bird-watching

Bird-watching may be something you never really thought about before. But here’s the pitch: if you like going outside and appreciate the unique ecosystem that we inhabit here in Maryland, why not try to lean into that appreciation and spot and some birds? Birding once required, at the very least, a detailed book with pictures and descriptions, and at most, a wealth of avian knowledge. Now it requires nothing more than your phone and some cell service. Binoculars are helpful too, of course, but you’d be surprised at what you can spot with your naked eye and identify with a quick online search or photo uploaded into a birding app.

Whether you’re older and looking for a new hobby, or younger and looking for more time outdoors, bird-watching is worth a try. You might even see something rare — just last week, a tropical red-footed booby was spotted near Thomas Point Lighthouse! Maybe he was interested in trying some crabs?

Here are five spots near Baltimore to check out if you want to see some birds!

1) Lake Roland Park

Lake Roland is located north of Baltimore’s center, and the park is known as a great spot for bird-watching that is easily accessible and full of good views. The park features several different natural habitats, highlighted by the Bare Hills Serpentine Barrens, which the park notes has a unique soil composition leading to “a globally rare plant and animal community.” It’s a good spot for those who want to try out bird-watching and still be back before dark.

2) Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine

Fort McHenry is, of course, known for many things other than bird watching. However, the same qualities that made it an ideal location to place a fort in the late 1700s also makes it a good place to spot birds that flock to the Bay, the harbor and the coastal wetlands. The seawall trail is paved and ADA-accessible, too, so Fort McHenry is a good place to go if you need physical accommodation. Located in the heart of Baltimore, it’s easy to get to for those in the city.

3) Hart Miller Island State Park

Hart Miller Island State Park is a gem. It is only accessible by boat, and while Birder’s Guide to Maryland and DC says it is a place birders either “hate or love,” the organization also notes it is one of the top hotspots in Maryland, according to the eBird app. Its positioning makes it ideal for migrating birds and those that breed in the summer, and while you may strike out, the location alone is worth the journey.

4) North Point State Park

A little more than a half-hour drive from the Inner Harbor is North Point State Park. It’s a beautiful spot with a good variety of species right on the Bay, and it is a particularly wonderful place to see blue herons, according to Birder’s Guide to Maryland and DC. While not necessarily rare, they are stunning, unique and beloved in Maryland. If you’re getting started with bird watching, it’s a good bird to knock off the list, as it’s easy to appreciate.

5) Fort Armistead

Located at the base of the former Francis Scott Key Bridge on Hawkins Point, it’s not far from the city, although its location south of Baltimore means that it’s a bit of a drive for those in the Baltimore County suburbs. Here you can see a number of water birds, and some notable ones are being spotted on eBird at a higher clip than many other spots in the region. According to the app, peregrine falcons, the world’s fastest animal, have been seen at Fort Armistead at a rate twenty times higher than the regional average, while little blue herons are spotted fourteen times more frequently than the regional average.

Whether or not you think your potential birding career has any sort of long-term prospects, give it a try on a nice, sunny weekend day and see what you think. At worst, you see zero birds and have a nice day in Maryland’s unique ecosystems. At best, you see something that gets you on the local news. Sounds like a win-win to us!

Do you have a favorite birding spot? What’s your best birding story? Email us and let us know!