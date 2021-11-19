Savvy: The RELLIM Collection

Art elevates your living spaces. For Jill Miller, quality art at any price can transform one’s surroundings and create the aesthetic you desire. Miller’s distinctive personal art consultancy service, The RELLIM Collection, serves those who appreciate art but don’t want to invest large portions of their budget to acquire the artwork they desire.

Miller’s interest in the affordable art market began while trying to source art for her daughter’s first New York City apartment. Unsatisfied by the mass-produced art found in big-box stores or the cost-prohibitive original artwork from galleries, Miller decided to explore the market of tasteful, affordable and personally curated art. This exploration led to The RELLIM Collection’s establishment.

“Most galleries will represent artists and carry all of their work. I buy images and pictures that I like, and that’s the work that I sell,” she says.

Today’s technology affords art collectors like Miller a plethora of original art and premium giclée prints—many available at astonishingly low prices.

Miller goes to great lengths to procure quality, affordable artwork for her clients that takes into account the artists, frames and processes. The RELLIM Collection’s inventory numbers more than 200 pieces, most of which are full-size, fully framed and ready to hang.

For people who may need help selecting an appropriate piece of art for their home, Miller invites clients to come to her gallery to explore her collection. If you find something you like but it’s not physically in her inventory, no problem. She and her assistant Grayson Weidel will meet you at your home and, using digital projection technology, display the artwork on your walls to help you envision the art in your interiors.

Expressionist abstract art remains particularly popular among Miller’s clients, although she says she can find most any type of art that your heart desires. “I love art that has a 3D component,” she says.

“I’m really image driven. I look everywhere for art.” Courtyard Shops at Dulaney Plaza, 738 Dulaney Valley Road, Towson. therellimcollection.com