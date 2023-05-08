Santé Fundraiser to Raise Funds for Kidney Disease Research and Treatment

Come out and support patient services, education and research by attending the National Kidney Foundation’s signature fundraiser Santé: Giving Back for Kidney Disease on May 10.

This business casual evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Baltimore Museum of Industry will feature tastings from a variety of restaurants and caterers, paired with beverages curated by mixologists, brewers and wine merchants.

Tickets are $125 per person and 350 guests are expected to attend the event, which has been held for at least 10 years by the National Kidney Foundation Serving Maryland and Delaware.

“This is an annual event that features 25 food and beverage vendors from around our area who have donated their time and offerings,” says Pattie Dash, executive director of National Kidney Foundation Serving Maryland and Delaware.

This year, Santé includes Arepi, B’More Made with Pride Kitchen, Boordy Vineyards, Classic Catering, Farmacy Brewing, Iron Bridge Wine Company, Log Cabin Chocolates, Lord Baltimore Hotel, Mamma Mish’s Dishes, Muddy Tea, Natasha’s Just Brittle, Raspberry Moments, Sagamore Spirit, Sandy Bottom Sparkling Rum Cocktails, State Fare, The Beaumont, The Local, Tito’s Vodka, Union Craft Brewing and Zeffert & Gold.

The event is expected to raise over $100,000. Event proceeds will support the two-state nonprofit organization’s local patient emergency assistance program, providing essentials such as transportation, rent and utility relief, food and other life essentials. Dollars raised also help fund research that advances knowledge about chronic kidney disease, treatment and patient outcomes.

“Our mission is revitalizing the fight to save lives by eliminating preventable kidney disease and accelerating innovation,” Dash says.

“We are improving the patient experience and dismantling structural inequities in kidney care, dialysis and transplantation,” she adds.

New data suggests that 50% of people with kidney disease will face financial hardship that creates a challenge for them when accessing care, Dash says. “That’s why we have our local patient emergency assistance program where we help fund kidney patients’ needs at the moment.”

Over 600,000 people across the country are living with kidney failure and 100,000 people are on the waiting list for a kidney transplant, Dash says.

“We believe that everyone who needs a kidney should get a kidney,” Dash says.

The National Kidney Foundation as a whole has invested over $200 million to support the treatment of kidney disease and give access to grants, she said.

Santé co-chairs are Dr. Sumeska Thavarajah, assistant professor of medicine, Division of Nephrology at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, and Kathleen Methric, strategic marketing liaison for Gout Business Unit at Horizon Therapeutics. Both are advisory board members of National Kidney Foundation Serving Maryland and Delaware.

The evening’s emcee is Marc Clarke, Fox 45 BMORE Lifestyle host and Fox 45 Morning News reporter. The event is made possible by presenting sponsor Horizon Therapeutics, and partners including Johns Hopkins Medicine, Mid-Atlantic Nephrology Associates, University of Maryland Medical Center, McCormick & Company, Inc., Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, SECU and Strategic Factory.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Visit nkfhonors.rallybound.org/sante-maryland or call Dash at (443) 322-0378.